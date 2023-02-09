McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (13-8) and the McNeese Cowgirls (9-13) at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with SE Louisiana coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM on February 9.
In their last game on Saturday, the Cowgirls claimed a 75-67 victory against Texas A&M-Commerce.
McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: SE Louisiana 68, McNeese 62
McNeese Schedule Analysis
- The Cowgirls' best win this season came in a 69-54 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies on January 14.
- McNeese has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
McNeese 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-34 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 26
- 71-65 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on January 5
- 77-68 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 19
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 21
- 76-66 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on December 14
McNeese Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (scoring 66.2 points per game to rank 163rd in college basketball while allowing 70.1 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball) and have a -86 scoring differential overall.
- With 66.6 points per game in Southland tilts, McNeese is posting 0.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (66.2 PPG).
- At home, the Cowgirls are putting up 14.1 more points per game (73.9) than they are in away games (59.8).
- In 2022-23, McNeese is giving up 64.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 74.7.
- The Cowgirls have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 67.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, one point more than the 66.2 they've scored this year.
