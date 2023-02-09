How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
C-USA rivals face one another when the Florida International Panthers (12-12, 6-7 C-USA) welcome in the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 C-USA) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Louisiana Tech has compiled an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs' 74.6 points per game are just 1.1 more points than the 73.5 the Panthers give up.
- When Louisiana Tech allows fewer than 71.8 points, it is 8-6.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home Louisiana Tech is putting up 78.1 points per game, 8.5 more than it is averaging on the road (69.6).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are allowing 6.0 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (72.5).
- Louisiana Tech sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than away (8.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than away (36.3%).
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|@ UAB
|L 65-59
|Bartow Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 66-55
|UTSA Convocation Center
|2/2/2023
|Rice
|W 80-72
|Thomas Assembly Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|2/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
