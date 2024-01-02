AbbVie to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Robert A. Michael, president and chief operating officer, Scott T. Reents, executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, M.D. senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 10:15 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.

