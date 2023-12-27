Timekettle Attending CES 2024 with New Product

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle, one of the world's most fast-growing providers of translation hardwares and solutions, will attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the United States, from Jan.9th to 12th, 2024.

During the CES, the company will officially launch its flagship AI translation product - the X1 Interpreter Hub. A CES® 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, the X1 Interpreter Hub makes a breakthrough with its all-in-one integrated design, which enhances communication efficiency by eliminating the need for additional apps or complex setups. Moreover, it boosts the world's first multi-language simultaneous interpretation system, supporting both online and offline business meetings.

The X1 Interpreter Hub is an epitome of Timekettle's relentless innovative efforts in the past years, combining the brand's key technology of ear-to-ear wearable translation in the W series, and the portability and compact design of the T series hand-held translators. Significant improvement is also seen in X1's speed and accuracy of translation across an impressive languages range. Taking user experience as its core, the X1 Interpreter Hub was first born as a solution for multi-lingual classrooms worldwide that call for seamless translation in various languages, therefore advancing international collaboration and communication.

The X1 Interpreter Hub will be announced during Timekettle's news conference by CEO Leal Tian. Global and industry media outlets have been invited to attend the conference. The X1 Interpreter Hub demos and other Timekettle lineups will be available for try-out at the Timekettle's booth.

X1 Release Event Schedule

CES Unveiled Media Event

Date and Time - 5:00-8:30pm, Jan.7th, 2024

Location - Booth 229, Mandalay Bay Convention Center

X1 News Conference

Date and Time - 9:45-10:30am, Jan.8th, 2024

Location - Ballroom Palm A. Mandalay Bay Convention Center

CES Exhibition

Date and Time - Jan. 9th to the 12th, 2024

Location - Booth 9163, AI & Robotics North Hall, LVCC

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading and award-winning provider of translation solutions. Their exceptional products have been recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Timekettle also operates a customer center in Los Angeles, United States. As the top-selling brand in the translator device industry, Timekettle currently holds the largest market share on Amazon, serving hundreds of thousands of users in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide.

