Operating at a Higher Level

Denver Developer Makes Two Key Hires

DENVER, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- redT Homes, Denver's premier green infill development services firm, has hired a new Chief Operations Officer and a new Chief Financial Officer. Together, the two will initiate systems and process upgrades, to better position redT to accommodate the rapid growth anticipated by their visionary Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Deorio.

Denver's premier green infill development services firm has hired a new COO and a new CFO

Chad Rabon, redT's new COO, brings an impressive resume to the Denver-based developer. Rabon previously served as the Market Sector Leader for AECOM, an American multinational infrastructure consulting firm. While there he introduced the Program and Project Management (PPM) business line in the Rocky Mountain Region, providing services for corporate, private and public entities with a project value responsibility of $550M.

Rabon also served as the Director of Operations for the construction of Spaceport America in New Mexico. There he oversaw funding, development and daily operations for the construction of the world's first purpose-built commercial spaceport, including managing the design and construction of the 110,000 sqft LEED Gold Terminal Hangar Facility. As the director Rabon collaborated with former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Sir Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic, and agency appointed leadership to execute the vision, development and business plan through construction and facility operations of the $218M project.

"Chad is a seasoned professional with two decades of experience managing diverse construction projects. He is creative and forward thinking, and his people-first approach to leadership is refreshing. We are fortunate to have him on our team," Deorio said.

Gregory Glenn, redT's new CFO, brings a seasoned presence to the daily management, development, and oversight of redT's financials. Glenn comes to the Denver area after spending the better part of two decades in Northern California where he sat at the financial helm of Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. and the Lennar Corporation.

As CFO with Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. which provides large scale construction services, developing and selling residential buildings, single family homes, apartments, and merchant builder lots, Glenn led the strategic financial planning, analysis, and business planning efforts for the BRPI NorCal Division. Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management with its headquarters in Calgary, Canada.

During his time with national homebuilder, Lennar Corporation, Glenn led the Bay Area Urban Division, where he was heavily involved in securing exclusive rights from the City of San Francisco and Navy (BRAC) to entitle and develop two large urban master plan communities including Hunters Point Shipyard/Candlestick Point (12,000 homes, 3.5M sqft office/light industrial, 900K sf retail) and Treasure Island (8,000 homes, 420 room hotel, 300K sf commercial) plus a 21-story urban infill high rise building.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Greg. His knowledge, expertise, and financial acumen will help ensure redT Homes has bright, prosperous future," said Deorio.

Together, Rabon and Glenn bring to the table decades of operational and financial prowess, and both will infuse an upleveling to redT's C-suite and energize the company's plans for rapid scalability.

View original content:

SOURCE redT Homes