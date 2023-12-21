Vivo Investments Announces Largest Acquisition: Transforming Extended Stay America Hotels into Attainable Housing in North Carolina

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo Investments, a trailblazer in adaptive reuse and community building, is proud to announce its largest acquisition to date – the purchase of 587 units across five Extended Stay America hotels located in Charlotte, Durham, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Vivo Investments Black logo on white background (PRNewswire)

North Carolina's dynamic economy and its growing need for sustainable housing solutions make it an ideal location for this transformative project. This monumental acquisition marks a significant stride in addressing the area's housing shortage by converting these properties into affordably priced rental apartment buildings.

"This strategy aligns with our goal to build communities that are not just places to live, but opportunities for growth for our residents and the surrounding neighborhoods," says Dan Norville, Vivo Investments' Founder & CEO.

Vivo Investments' commitment to resourceful and sustainable redevelopment practices like hotel-to-residential remodels is more than a business strategy – it's a pledge to meet the needs of people, neighborhoods, and cities by making quality housing accessible and fostering community spirit.

