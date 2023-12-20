Playtech Partners with Boyd Interactive to Launch Games for Stardust Online Casinos in the United States

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtech today announced its collaboration with Boyd Interactive Gaming, L.L.C. ("Boyd Interactive"), the interactive gaming arm of Boyd Gaming Corporation. Under this new partnership, Playtech will supply a wide array of iCasino slots and table games, as well as Live Casino games, to Boyd Interactive's Stardust-branded player-facing online casinos in the United States.

Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Interactive, said, "We are excited to incorporate Playtech's exceptional online casino and Live Casino games into our Stardust offerings in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We look forward to offering Stardust players renowned Playtech titles such as 'Age of the Gods,' captivating, branded games like 'Gold Rush: Cash Collect,' and entertaining live shows like 'Adventures Beyond Wonderland.'"

The collaboration with Boyd Interactive aligns perfectly with Playtech's dedication to providing only the highest quality content to its partners. Boyd Gaming's outstanding legacy and reputation for excellence make them an ideal collaborator in this new phase of growth. Boyd's 2022 acquisition of Boyd Interactive (formerly Pala Interactive) and its spring launch of Stardust online casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey showcase Boyd's commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to their valued patrons.

Marcus Yoder, Chief Commercial Officer at Playtech USA, commented on the partnership, saying, "By introducing the exciting Stardust online casinos, Boyd Gaming expanded its long-standing tradition of surpassing expectations and delivering unique entertainment experiences into the online space. The team at Playtech is thrilled to collaborate with the Boyd team and we are confident that the joining of our forces will bring mutual success to both companies."

Playtech is excited to continue bringing its renowned gaming portfolio, trusted by players worldwide, to the United States market through this esteemed partnership. By combining Playtech's industry-leading content with Boyd Interactive's commitment to excellence, the Stardust online casinos are poised to further enhance the online gaming experience for players across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

About Boyd Interactive

Founded in 2013, Boyd Interactive envisioned and anticipated the growth of online gaming in the United States. Today, through our Online Gaming Platform, including best-in-class and proprietary technology services, player account management platforms, online casino products and games, combined with relevant content and technological integrations, Boyd Interactive is a leader in online real money and social gaming. Boyd Interactive operates in multiple states throughout the U.S.A. and Canada within the B2C and B2B space. Formerly known as Pala Interactive, Boyd Interactive was acquired by Boyd Gaming in November 2022.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling industry with over 7,300 employees across 19 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

