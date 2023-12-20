LeddarTech Releases LeddarVision "Parking," a Fusion and Perception Software Stack for Premium ADAS L2/L2+ Automated Parking and Parking Assist Applications

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce the launch of LeddarVision™ Parking (LVP-H), its latest fusion and perception software stack for automated parking and parking assist.

LeddarTech logo (CNW Group/LeddarTech Inc.) (PRNewswire)

LeddarTech proudly introduces LVP-H, the newest member of their award-winning LeddarVision family of automotive software solutions. The LVP-H features an innovative 4V4R sensor configuration, marking a significant advancement in automotive technology. This comprehensive fusion and perception software stack and human-machine interface (HMI) visualization application programming interface (API) is purpose-built to enhance the parking experience, particularly for premium ADAS L2/L2+ automated parking and parking assist applications such as intelligent parking assist (IPA), remote parking assist (RPA) and maneuver assist (MA).

Leveraging LeddarVision AI-based low-level fusion and perception technology, LVP-H excels by:

Seamlessly integrating data from various sensors, ensuring an accurate and reliable parking experience with over a 95% success rate in detecting valid parking spaces.

Minimizing false alarms, even in challenging operational design domains (ODDs) and complex environments.

With superior dynamic and static object detection capabilities, LVP-H is at the forefront of parking and safety, aligning seamlessly with advanced NHTSA IPA safety standards.

"We are thrilled to launch the LVP-H and, in preparation, LeddarTech has been working with a significant lead customer for well over a year to deliver the best parking software stack based on our low-level fusion and perception platform," stated Frantz Saintellemy, CEO of LeddarTech. "This product embodies our unwavering dedication to propelling the automotive industry into a safer and more convenient future. As pioneers in AI-based low-level fusion and perception for ADAS and AD applications, we're confident that the LVP-H will redefine benchmarks for automated parking and parking assist. It's the perfect addition to our award-winning LeddarVision family, designed to elevate L2 to L3 ADAS, AD and parking applications," Mr. Saintellemy concluded.

LeddarTech invites automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and analysts to visit their booth at CES 2024 in Las Vegas to meet with the team and experience their unique LeddarVision automotive software technology.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better sensory awareness of the environment around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

