Thorntons Opens First Store in Monroe, OH

Grand Opening Celebration Comes with Fun and Great Prizes for Guests

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorntons is proud to announce the opening of its newest Ohio store — its 19th location in the state of Ohio. The store opened on October 13 and will host the grand opening celebration on Thursday, December 21. The store is located at 400 Gateway Boulevard in Monroe. The company now operates a total of 18 stores in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

This new 5,500 square foot facility is set on 6.22 acres and features a number of amenities to serve on-the-go Guests including:

Self-checkout to drive a faster and more efficient Guest experience





LED lighting for Guest and Team Member safety and energy efficiency





Freshly made burritos and sandwiches prepared throughout the day in the store's onsite kitchen





Variety of top-of-the-line beverages, including fresh bean to cup coffee and ice-cold fountain beverages with nugget ice





20 auto fueling positions, four diesel lanes and a CAT scale

Thorntons invites the community to be part of our grand opening celebration on December 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. During this time and while supplies last, Guests who enter the new store will receive a Thorntons gift card which they can immediately scan at the register to determine the value1. One lucky Guest will win a $1,000 gift card. In addition, there will be music, games and giveaways.

During the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., Thorntons leadership will present Shared Harvest Foodbank with a $2,500 donation. This contribution is in honor of the new store opening and is part of Thorntons' ongoing commitment to help feed the hungry in all of the communities where it operates.

About Thorntons

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons, part of the bp portfolio, operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons' mission is to be people's favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people's favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own transportation fleet and food commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Guests and Team Members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects. Learn more about Thorntons by visiting www.mythorntons.com. Connect with Thorntons on Facebook www.facebook.com/thorntonsllc, Instagram @thorntons_llc and Twitter @ThorntonsLLC.

1 This promotion is offered by Thorntons, which is located at 2600 James Thornton Way, Louisville, KY 40245. No purchase necessary to receive prize. Must be at least 16 years old to receive prize. Promotion will continue while supplies last. Gift card value is either $2, $5, $10, $20, $100 or $1,000. There will only be 1 $1,000 Thorntons gift card.

