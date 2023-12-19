INTRODUCING "JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL"

NEW SINGLE "FLY AWAY" AVAILABLE NOW

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Times Entertainment announces the New Single Release of "Fly Away" from Broadway bound Jo – The Little Women Musical. The track is now available on all streaming platforms (including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music). Conducted by composer Dan Redfeld with lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the single features Jenna Lea Rosen as Jo and members of the Hollywood Studio Symphony.

"Fly Away" comes at a pivotal moment in the show when Jo, an aspiring writer, realizes that she must leave the safety of home in order to pursue her dreams.

Composer Redfeld says, "The song has always connected with people, and I think its simple musical construction and the lyric captures that emotion we all feel at times throughout life. It's a very universal theme."

Under the previous working title of "The Little Women Musical," the show performed sold-out engagements earlier this year at Los Angeles's Knitting Factory and New York's 54 Below. Based on Louisa May Alcott's iconic coming-of-age novel, Jo is a modern reimagining for a new generation, asking us all - "Will you have the courage to tell your story?"

Following the single release of "Fly Away," a New York industry workshop is set for 2024 with veteran Broadway producers Willette and Manny Klausner (WMK Productions) co-producing. WMK Productions has had blockbuster successes on Broadway and the West End, including Hadestown and MJ the Musical.

"Being a part of this team is pure joy," says Willette Klausner. "This story of female empowerment couldn't be timelier and is filled with a lot of heart. Combine that with the luscious music - it's a production that will surely inspire and resonate with all generations."

Lead Producer Brian Purcell added "We're honored and absolutely thrilled that Willette and Manny have come aboard. Their experience and commitment to developing sensational theatre speaks for itself."

Nathan Gehan and his team at ShowTown Theatricals have signed on as the general management company, with Rebecca Crigler assigned to the role of General Manager.

New York industry workshop dates, director, and casting to be announced shortly.

