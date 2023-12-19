Horseshoe Bay Resort's In-House Development Company Achieves Remarkable Pre-Construction Sell-Out with First Project despite market adjustment

Legacy International named broker for Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty;

Generates over $65 million in revenues for new luxury condo community

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy International, an international sales and marketing firm comprised of urban, luxury residential and resort communities, has announced Horseshoe Bay Resort's first-ever pre-construction sellout of 60 three-bedroom, luxury condos at Waters Lakeside, located in the Texas Hill Country.

Waters Lakeside's three tower residences are nearing completion, with the first one set to move in March 2024, followed by the second and third towers opening between April and May 2024. Priced from $800,000 and up generating over $65 million in sales revenues, the new condos represent Horseshoe Bay Resort's first new construction residential property built in the past 10 years. The homes feature spacious floorplans, large balconies and luxury appointed finishes, nestled between Horseshoe Bay's yacht club and marina, just steps away from constant-level Lake LBJ and all available resort amenities.

Legacy International has also been selected by Jordan Jaffe, CEO of Horseshoe Bay Resort, as the new broker of Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty, representing new and resale home offerings throughout Horseshoe Bay Resort and beyond. Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty is the #1 brokerage in Horseshoe Bay and with Legacy taking over management, they have their eye on expansion of the agent count as well as expanding its lead in market share with the unique advantage of being an exclusive resort-owned realty company.

With a broad portfolio of luxury properties, Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty offers a seamless, highly convenient luxury experience to potential buyers and investors, showcasing many offerings of an upscale resort lifestyle. As the only real estate agency directly affiliated with The Club at Horseshoe Bay Resort, it has a deep understanding of the resort's distinct environment, amenities and lifestyle. This synergy allows Horseshoe Bay Realty to provide unparalleled expertise and knowledge to clients interested in investing in or owning property within Horseshoe Bay.

"With 16 years of sales and marketing experience in resort-style, master-planned communities in Texas and around the world, Legacy is a natural fit for Waters Lakeside and Horseshoe Bay's other new primary and vacation home properties," says Jordan Jaffe. "Horseshoe Bay Resort began development nearly 50 years ago, but has recently invested over $350 million in property-wide renovations, land expansion and new construction as part of its revitalization and renaissance. So this is a perfect time for Legacy to be chosen as the new broker of Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty."

"We've worked with the Jaffe Family for over two decades and with the successful sellout of Waters Lakeside, plus managing Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty, it makes total sense for Legacy's Horseshoe Bay team to continue our responsibilities with exciting new real estate opportunities launching in 2024," says Philip Jalufka, President and CEO of Legacy International. "I am extremely proud of the amazing success of our Legacy team members."

Jaffe adds that with explosive growth of Central Texas, Horseshoe Bay is at the forefront of the state's next expansion corridor. With a growing remote workforce already moving to Austin and all the Horseshoe Bay Resort amenities, many within walking distance, Horseshoe Bay has drawn serious interest from primary and second home buyers mostly from Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, and some from California and the East Coast.

About Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay began development nearly 50 years ago and is one of the largest golf resorts in the country set on over 10,000 picturesque acres of Texas Hill Country and along the spectacular shores of constant-level Lake LBJ, Texas's and one of the largest of it's kind in the country. This original Texas lakeside resort destination is located 45 minutes from Austin. The AAA Four Diamond resort is one of the only waterfront resorts in Texas and is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts management company's distinguished Latitudes lifestyle hotels and resorts division. It features four championship golf courses designed by World Golf Hall of Fame members Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Jack Nicklaus, as well as the 18-hole natural grass Whitewater Putting Course.

The newest Clubhouse CapRock was named Golf Inc.'s "Private Clubhouse of the Year" in 2021, offering a captivating dining experience with 20 mile panoramic views and one-of-a-kind vistas, including Lake LBJ and the ridgelines beyond. The best is yet to come in 2025 with the construction of the new Summit Rock clubhouse, a gathering place for its most elevated club members spanning over 25,000 square feet.

Horseshoe Bay Resort has invested $350+ million in property-wide renovations and new construction. The work includes new guest rooms, suites, multi-room units, and upgrading the golf courses and facilities, dining experiences and meeting spaces.

The resort also features a world-class spa and health club, tennis facilities with 14 courts, bike rentals, hiking trails, lake activities with a full-service lake marina and boat valet service, nearby wineries, and a private airport equipped with a lighted 6,000-foot runway with full instrument approaches to handle all personal and business aircraft up to a regional jetliner. The Resort Jet Center Team has the ability to handle all aspects of any aviation group business, from hotel accommodations at the luxury Horseshoe Bay Hotel to coordinating indoor and outdoor meeting space and golf outings. For more information and reservations, visit www.hsbresort.com or call 877-611-0112.

About Legacy International

Legacy International is an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio specializing in luxury master-planned residential resort communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date. Founded in 2007, the company provides a suite of services, including development, design, construction, sales and marketing for urban, active adult, luxury residential, and resort communities.

From the original concept design to the final build-out, Legacy brings an unparalleled level of detail to every community. Legacy's single objective is to maximize the return on investment to the developer through strategic management of the comprehensive sales and marketing process utilizing our suite of strategic partners. With a center of gravity in Austin, TX, Legacy has sales and marketing teams deployed in Arizona, Florida and throughout the Americas. Visit legacyirp.com .

