Health Monitor Network® Promotes Industry Veteran Gwen Park to Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Sales

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network recently announced it has promoted Gwen Park to Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Sales. In her new role, Park will join the leadership team, adding three more direct reports to her team, as well as leading and growing two of the company's largest clients.

Ms. Park has made significant contributions to the Health Monitor Network team since arriving in February 2022. Gwen has brought a solutions-oriented approach and a deep understanding of the business where she is able to align Health Monitor's breadth of solutions to a brand's objectives resulting in positive outcomes. She has also developed new client relationships and grown existing ones and will continue this trajectory in her new role.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the entire Health Monitor Network team, as I acknowledge the collective efforts that have contributed to my growth over the last 2 years with the company. It has been a privilege to undergo personal growth, foster the development of our business, and support the professional journeys of my colleagues," stated Gwen Park, Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Sales at Health Monitor Network. "As we look ahead, the future holds promising opportunities for each member of the Health Monitor team, and I eagerly anticipate the unfolding of our shared successes in 2024 and beyond."

"I'm proud of Gwen and equally excited for Health Monitor Network as we continue to embrace this time of growth," said Keith Sedlak, Chief Commercial Officer at Health Monitor Network. "Her deep knowledge of the category, her ability to develop strategic solutions for our clients while providing insightful training and mentorship to her direct reports and peers is extremely valuable to the team and I look forward to celebrating future success together."

This announcement is on the heels of two recent hires on Health Monitor Network's sales and business development team, as well as the company's achievement of earning a Great Place to Work seal for the fourth year.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

Learn more at www.healthmonitornetwork.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter .

