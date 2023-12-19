City of Dallas selects CGI to upgrade business management systems to CGI Advantage®

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the award of a 10-year contract with the City of Dallas, Texas, for an upgrade of the city's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to the latest version of CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based solution that integrates financial, vendor self-service, personnel and performance data in a modern, unified platform. The upgrade will introduce new features and modules including Travel, Grants Lifecycle Management, and Performance Budgeting. In the process, CGI will redesign and improve the City's business processes for more efficiency and cost savings.

Continuing a long-term partnership with the city, CGI will implement new technologies including the data visualization tool, CGI Advantage Insight, automated testing, a unique user interface with advanced automation, and additional features including grants life cycle management and performance budgeting.

"We look forward to continuing to work with CGI's team of government IT experts to advance the ongoing transformation of vital city systems into a digital, cloud-based enterprise," said City of Dallas Chief Information Officer, Bill Zielinski. "Through our partnership with CGI, our new AdvantageDallas program represents one of the most innovative solutions and strongest possible cyber-security defenses on behalf of the people it serves."

CGI Advantage meets the city's requirements out of the box, reducing risk and total cost of ownership. A proven solution for the public sector, CGI Advantage is based on more than 45 years of expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with the City of Dallas and support their efforts to achieve the highest level of accountability and transparency for the management of vital public resources," said Jody Beasley, Senior Vice-President of CGI's Texas operations. "With CGI Advantage, the City of Dallas will continue to benefit from being a member of an active and collaborative client community of their state and local peers who are driven to modernize government operations with innovative solutions."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. Hosted in the Cloud, this secure, intuitive SaaS platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

