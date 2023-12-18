Playmaker HQ Introduces Original Series "The OGs" with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller

NBA Greats Team Up For No Fluff Show About Sports, Pop Culture, and Life On and Off The Court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmaker HQ — a leading sports content production and distribution company — presents an original series, The OGs, with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. The all-new show hosted by retired Miami Heat legends Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller will launch tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19, on their new YouTube channel and all audio podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, iHeart, and Google Podcasts.

The OGs show logo (PRNewswire)

In the series, the friends and NBA champions focus on having real, meaningful conversations about sports, popular culture, and life on and off the court. Udonis and Mike will reveal insights about their lives and reactions to NBA news and sports headlines and dive into their off-field interests alongside special guests, NBA peers, celebrity friends, and members of their inner circle.

Udonis will bring his perspective after recently retiring from a 20-year NBA career played almost exclusively in Miami. Mike will speak to his experience as a 17-year NBA veteran, president and NBA agent at LIFT Sports Management, and basketball coach.

New episodes of The OGs with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller will drop weekly every Tuesday during the NBA season, with highlights distributed across show social channels @TheOGsShow on all platforms as well as Playmaker HQ social media properties, such as @Playmaker and @PlaymakerHoops on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

"Me and UD went to college together, played in the league together, been a part of this journey together for a long time, so there's no one better to do a show with and share these stories with than the OG himself," Mike said of creating a show with Udonis. "We want to give the fans an inside look at what we lived and how we lived it, and also get some of these young bucks on here, talk real with them, pass the message down, and try to help all the young kids. What real OGs are supposed to do.

"For me as an agent now, and for me and UD both as coaches, it's important to us to support and be there for the next generation of players making their way to the league. My business as an agent is to be out there watching these young kids play, recruiting, and sharing my experiences. We understand the responsibility of being accessible, passing the torch, and keeping it real. I wish I had this when I was coming up. That's why I started LIFT. Me and UD, as the OGs care about the young Gs."

"I have experience, and I have a lot to talk about," Udonis said of the show. "A lot of these guys consider me their OG. Through my years in the league, I noticed a lot of these young guys would reach out to me through social media DMs for advice or to ask questions. I understand that knowledge is power, knowledge is valuable, and I have gems to share so I want to speak on a lot of these topics.

"When you talk about my strengths and Mike's weaknesses, I think we both strengthen each other. We have an organic and authentic history; we have a real friendship, a real brotherhood, so it just flows. We have stories to tell. For days! Me and Mike's journey started back in high school. Then we ended up being roommates in college, then we played together in the league- where we won a championship together. We're gonna keep it real, but we also are gonna give game. It's an opportunity to come on this platform and listen to the OGs. I'm always learning, too, though. I want to learn from our guests how they got to where they are and pass these stories on to other people."

"We are honored to welcome Udonis and Mike to the Playmaker family. We look forward to seeing Udonis and Mike bring their on-the-court chemistry from the Florida Gators and Miami Heat to the podcast world," said Matt Schwimmer, Interim CEO. "This is a significant moment in our organization's evolution as we continue to expand our slate of original programming and bring new IP to market through partnerships like these with world-class athletes."

About Playmaker HQ

Playmaker HQ is a fast-growing sports entertainment company specializing in content production and distribution. Playmaker HQ produces more than 500 videos per month across social media, reaching over 3 billion people across social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Playmaker HQ was acquired by Better Collective, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based sports media group, in July 2023. For more information about Playmaker HQ, please visit @playmaker on social or PlaymakerHQ.com .

About LIFT Sports Management

LIFT Sports Management is a full-service athlete representation agency serving clients across all verticals. Founded in 2020 by Mike Miller, LIFT has quickly become one of the premier industry-leading management and representation companies leading clients to maximize opportunities across all facets of their professional careers. LIFT has distinguished itself as a firm with an innovative approach focusing on what the modern athlete needs and puts an emphasis on elite and comprehensive client servicing. Follow @liftsportsmanagement on social or liftsm.com .

Mike Miller (left) and Udonis Haslem (right) on the set of Playmaker's The OGs, launching on YouTube on 12.19.23. (PRNewswire)

Udonis Haslem on the set of Playmaker's The OGs, launching on YouTube on 12.19.23. (PRNewswire)

Mike Miller on the set of Playmaker's The OGs, launching on YouTube on 12.19.23. (PRNewswire)

Playmaker logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Playmaker HQ