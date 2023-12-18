National Grid Renewables Announces $670,000 in Charitable Giving Through Ohio Solar Projects

Community Fund donations from Ross County Solar and Fillmore Solar Projects in Ohio

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced its pledge to donate $670,000 in charitable funding through its Ross County Solar (Ross) and Fayette Solar (Fayette) projects in Ohio. Ross County Solar is a 120 megawatt (MW) solar development in Ross County, Ohio and Fayette Solar is a 47.5 megawatt (MW) solar development in nearby Fayette and Highland Counties, Ohio. Construction on both projects was announced last month, with completion of Fayette expected by spring of 2024 and Ross County Solar completing construction shortly after in the fall of 2024.

National Grid Renewables Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Grid Renewables) (PRNewswire)

"We've had a longstanding commitment to bring clean, sustainable energy and its associated benefits to the residents and communities that host our projects," said Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "With more than $1.5 million in charitable donations pledged through all three of our current Ohio solar projects, we are expanding upon that foundational commitment by supporting our neighbors and community members throughout the Buckeye State."

The Ross project will provide approximately $480,000 in charitable donations over the first twenty years of operation and will be managed through The Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation (CRCF), with whom National Grid Renewables partnered on a similar charitable donation sourced from their nearby Yellowbud Solar project. The Fayette project will provide an additional $190,000 over the same timeframe and will be distributed by The Greenfield Ohio Foundation, a local nonprofit organization.

"We are thrilled to partner once again with National Grid Renewables to enhance the quality of life in Ross County communities," said Scott Graham, Executive Director for The Chillicothe-Ross Community Foundation. "This community fund will annually support nonprofit organizations and schools operating in the area served by the solar development."

"We are pleased that National Grid Renewables chose The Greenfield Foundation to distribute its charitable donations related to the Fayette Solar project," said Steve Hunter, President of the local foundation. "This money will be awarded to local projects for the benefit of the area served by The Greenfield Foundation." While National Grid Renewables already pays significant taxes to local government entities, Hunter noted that "their charitable giving is voluntary and reflects the company's commitment to helping local communities."

National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each of its owned and operated large-scale renewable energy projects. The purpose of these charitable funds is to engage with and contribute money to charitable and/or community activities and organizations within the project communities. To learn more about their commitment to communities, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com/communities.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact: National Grid Renewables

press@nationalgridrenewables.com

612.429.7050

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Grid Renewables