Custard Companies Celebrate Success Through Expansion

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies would like to recognize the continued expansion of their Specialty Divisions, further increasing the already robust array of services offered to their client partners.

With the addition of specialized field adjusters to its highly qualified work force, Custard continues to grow in the areas of Property, Heavy Equipment, Environmental, Catastrophe, and Cargo, in addition to Custard's newest Specialty Division, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Known as a premier nationwide transportation claim adjusting company, Custard remains focused on transportation claims, building on 61 years of partnership with many major freight carriers, trucking, and logistics companies. It is this long-standing expertise that continues to afford CIA a solid reputation in this industry.

Equally expanding has been Custard's Hotline 24/7/365 Contact Center. With over 150 clients relying on Hotline's expertise in taking after-hours emergency calls, as well as daily claim intake, its client base has grown quickly. Due to the excellent training and quality service performed by Hotline's Customer Service Team, many clients have come to rely on Custard for both claims intake and adjusting services as well.

With the opening of Riverwood Claims Management in 2021, Custard's TPA company introduced clients to their strong TPA. Rick Linville, Chairman of Custard Companies, states "It's exciting to see how Riverwood has grown since opening its doors. We look forward to a bright future for this company."

Additionally, with the recent acquisition of SIAdvisers, located in Toronto, Custard Companies is excited to enlarge their geographical footprint into the Canadian market. With current services covering many Canadian provinces, future growth will include a presence in all major Canadian cities. SIAdvisers also provides an increase in Custard's services to the London market due to their strong presence in the United Kingdom.

RW Custard, SVP of Operations, states "The trust our clients have placed in us continues to be our strength, and with a full service one-stop-shop array of services, our reputation as a premier full service claims solutions company has grown ever greater. We look forward to continuing our valued client partnerships in 2024!"

Rick Linville can be reached at:

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.

4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

T: 770-263-6800

www.custard.com

