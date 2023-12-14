Princess Cruises Exclusive: New Katmai National Park Cruisetour on Sale Now for 2024 Alaska Season

#1 Cruise Line in Alaska Offers Guests a Deeper Connection with Awe-Inspiring Wildlife

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidifying its position as the leader in Alaska vacations, Princess Cruises today announced a new and exclusive Katmai National Park Cruisetour for the 2024 season, that promises a deeper and more up-close encounter with the awe-inspiring wildlife of Alaska.

On sale now, the 9-day Katmai National Park Cruisetour includes two nights in Anchorage, where guests have the chance to embark on an intimate bear-watching experience at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park. This unique experience will immerse travelers in the heart of Alaska's wilderness, allowing them to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, before or after sailing on a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise that includes a coveted visit to Glacier Bay National Park and the spectacular glacier viewing in College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier.

The cruisetour also features an opportunity to experience Alaska's premier Wildlife Conservation Center located just outside of Whittier. This dedicated sanctuary preserves Alaska's wildlife through conservation, education, research and quality care. Here, guests will encounter moose, muskox, reindeer, wolves, lynx, caribou and more.

"This extraordinary cruisetour will provide guests with a deeper connection to the natural wonders of Alaska, and the opportunity to explore the pristine wilderness and majestic landscapes of the region," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. "This exclusive experience reflects our commitment to delivering unique and enriching journeys that allow our guests to explore more of Alaska while creating lasting memories."

With 32 cruisetours departing between June 8 and August 29, 2024, guests can choose from 16 northbound Vancouver to Whittier (for Anchorage) and 16 southbound Whittier (for Anchorage) to Vancouver vacations combining three days in Anchorage with a scenic seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise onboard Grand Princess, Royal Princess or Sapphire Princess.

Cruisetour guests will fly to King Salmon from Anchorage to reach Brooks Lodge for a day observing large brown bears eagerly welcoming the returning sockeye salmon, and dominant male bears competing for the best catching spots. Guests can enjoy hiking on scenic trails that traverse natural brown bear habitat and salmon feeding locations, including the iconic Brooks Falls. A lunch is provided midday as well as an exclusive souvenir designed just for Princess guests.

Katmai National Park Cruisetours start at $2,429 per person and combines a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with two hotel nights in Anchorage, flights to and from Katmai National Park and all transfers.

Also new for 2024, the previously announced National Parks Cruisetour debuts with a 15-night adventure to five of Alaska's most breathtaking parks. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Parks, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. This experience combines a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, and eight nights on land, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

The 2024 season marks the 55th anniversary for Princess Cruises sailing in Alaska and seven ships are scheduled to depart from five convenient home ports, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage (Whittier).

When visiting Alaska, guests choose Princess more than any other cruise line to set their sights on untamed wilderness, majestic glaciers, close-up wildlife and Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. And, Princess takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line.

For guests looking to explore more of Alaska, Princess offers a variety of cruisetours combining a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with an extended three to 10 nights on land, staying at the cruise line's exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges.

