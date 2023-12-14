Dalmore Group Launches All-Access API Dalmore Connect

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalmore Group , the leading crowdfunding platform for Reg A and CF offerings, has launched an API allowing issuers the potential to accelerate their Reg A or CF capital raising process at lower costs. The aptly named Dalmore Connect provides full-access to Dalmore's workflows, proven processes and approved vendors to give issuers a compliant blueprint for a capital raise.

"Dalmore connect marks an important milestone in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and early stage companies to succeed," said Dalmore Group Chairman Etan Butler. "Companies can now build on top of our award-winning tech stack and proven processes to accelerate their offering with unprecedented support."

The Dalmore Connect API brings Dalmore's two decades of insights, strategy and resources in raising capital in an all-access framework from Dalmore's vetted vendors. This includes:

Built-in Compliance and KYC/AML

Seamless Payment Processing

Compliance Trade Approval

Pre-built Analytics Platform

Easy-to-use Documentation

Dalmore Connect enables companies to design and build a customized capital raise for Reg A or CF with expert support and guidance from the Dalmore team, which has facilitated more than 50% of all Reg A raises in the U.S. market.

Learn more about Dalmore Connect at: https://dalmoregroup.com/api/

About Dalmore Group

Dalmore Group is the preeminent broker-dealer specializing in Reg A, CF and D financing. The Dalmore platform, which helps companies raise capital online at scale, has helped more than 1,000 companies raise a total of over $1B in capital. Learn more about how Dalmore Group is leading the way for primary issuance and secondary market trading of private securities at dalmorefg.com and keep up to date on the latest company news with Dalmore Group's LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter accounts.

