The South Florida-Based Hospitality Group Ventures Into The Hotel Industry As Part of Rapid Growth Strategy

MIAMI , Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goat Hospitality Group , one of South Florida's ascending hospitality companies, announces its partnership with W Miami , the urban oasis located in the heart of the downtown's trendy Brickell District. Goat Hospitality takes the helm of the luxury hotel's food and beverage program.

Goat Hospitality Group tapped as W Miami's official food and beverage partner

Goat Hospitality now oversees the hotel's entire food and beverage program, which currently includes the 15th-floor full-service rooftop restaurant ADDiKT, two-acre pool deck, Icon Café (now Cafe Icon by Goat Hospitality), events and catering, and in-room dining. Plans to re-concept and redesign the 15th-floor restaurant and terrace with renowned designer Carlos Rodriguez of Escala Forma, who most recently designed Queen in Miami Beach, are well underway, and Café Icon located on the pool deck, which services both hotel guests and Icon Brickell residences.

Since coming on board, the team has launched innovative events, theme nights, happy hours, pet-friendly menus, and programming that entices W Miami's elite guests as well as locals. Derek Gonzalez, owner and founder of Goat Hospitality, and his leadership team add decades of successful hospitality expertise and bring a strategic perspective to the hotel's culinary program.

"We could not have picked a better location to be part of with our partners at the W Miami," says Derek Gonzalez. "Our goal is to completely transform the food and beverage program into an immersive, thought-provoking, yet comfortably familiar experience. The platform is there for a world-class product and we aim to exceed the expectation of every single guest that comes through our doors right from the start."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Goat Hospitality Group and offering our hotel guests the ultimate food and beverage experience," says Kashmira Maneckji, General Manager of W Miami. "We are confident Goat Hospitality will take the offerings of their outlets to new heights, by providing top-notch service to our local residents and guests in the very heart of Brickell, Miami's most coveted and bustling neighborhood."

With a diverse portfolio of successful businesses including Pilo's Street Tacos , Pilo's Tequila Garden , Nathan's Beach Club , Frozaritas and more on the horizon, Goat Hospitality has earned a reputation for providing world-class hospitality with concepts that blend exceptional service, bold flavors and cutting-edge design. Beyond restaurants, the hospitality group offers Goat Design and Development, a full-service design firm that helps brands transform their spaces into unique and innovative designs. Goat Hospitality has also taken over an entire floor at W Miami turning it into their headquarters following a Wabi-Sabi design using selections of natural materials and incorporating elements of nature with spaces that characterize simplicity, humility, and tranquility.

"I wanted to evoke a sense of calm and serenity where all the employees could really focus without distractions and allow their creativity and inspirations to flourish," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez created Goat Hospitality in 2017 in memory of his Aunt Pilo who passed away due to complications from Down Syndrome. Ever since, it has been Gonzalez's mission to build a workforce inclusive of individuals with special needs. Today, Goat Hospitality Group remains one of South Florida's largest employers for individuals with special abilities in the hospitality sector.

With a great team of executives with diverse backgrounds, the hospitality group offers strategic direction and operational skills and is committed to excellence, innovation and a steadfast belief in creating memorable experiences for guests.

For more information about W Miami please visit www.wmiamihotel.com . For more information about Goat Hospitality Group visit GoatGrp.com .

About Goat Hospitality Group:

Goat Hospitality Group is the creation of Derek Gonzalez. Goat Hospitality is a collection of businesses that provide the best hospitality through customer and community service. Presently, Goat Hospitality has the brands Pilo's Street Tacos; Pilo's Tequila Garden; Pilo's Beach Club; Frozaritas; Nathan's Beach Club; Santa Tierra Mezcal; Bull Merchant Services; and Goat Design and Development under its umbrella. Goat Hospitality is currently expanding with Nathan's Champagne Room, LunaSol, and Mia.

About W Miami:

W Miami is an urban oasis centrally located in Miami's trendy Brickell District. The downtown hotel has 146 rooms, each boasting a private balcony with views of the city or the Miami River as well as floor-to-ceiling marble bathrooms with W-signature Bliss amenities. Like the vibrant neighborhood that surrounds it, W Miami creates the perfect getaway for guests to explore the heart of the city. W Miami is home to ADDiKT, operated by Goat Hospitality Group and located 15 floors above Brickell Avenue. The restaurant redefines New American cuisine. Whether it's detoxing at the on-site spa, lounging by the pool or sipping on signature cocktails before discovering the downtown neighborhood, W Miami offers the ultimate urban experience. For more information, visit www.WiamiHotel.com or follow W Miami on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

