ONE Championship and Sky Sports Announce Exclusive Partnership to Broadcast Live ONE Events in the UK and Ireland

Partnership Kicks Off with ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced an exclusive partnership with Sky Sports, Europe's leading sports broadcaster, to air ONE events and ancillary programming on Sky's broadcast and digital platforms across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The partnership will kick off with ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi, which will air live on Saturday, January 13 at 1 a.m. GMT.

Sky Sports provides its customers with an unrivalled volume of Premier League and EFL, alongside Formula 1, cricket, golf, rugby league, tennis and much more.

ONE is a top five global sports property for digital viewership and engagement, according to Nielsen. ONE's events represent the full spectrum of martial arts, with world-class athletes representing over 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and other disciplines.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, said: "For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region's major networks. Today, I'm excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world. This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship's global footprint."

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports Director of Multi Sports said: "We're pleased to partner with ONE Championship to bring their full range of martial arts to Sky Sports for the first time. We hope to bring new fans to the world-class competitive formats on our channels, as well as reach new audiences for Sky."

Creative Artists Agency LLC (CAA) served as a media advisor to ONE for this partnership.

About ONE Championship

ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, ELEVEN Sports, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, ABEMA, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.

About Sky

Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies and is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter. At Sky we Believe in Better. It's in our DNA.

We're famous for innovation. We offer streaming services NOW and WOW; the world's smartest TV, Sky Glass; and the best aggregation platform, Sky Q. We provide connectivity you can count on in mobile, and fast, secure, reliable residential and business broadband.

We're Europe's premium content producer. We create award-winning original content, produce the biggest live sporting events, and we provide free access to news and the arts.

We believe that we can have a positive impact on society, by supporting and creating tens of thousands of jobs, addressing digital inequality, being a diverse and inclusive employer, and becoming net zero carbon by 2030.

