MESCIUS inc. Launches ComponentOne 2023 v3 Release

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MESCIUS inc, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the ComponentOne 2023 v3 release. The highlights of the final release of the year include .NET 8 support across all ComponentOne editions, a new rich-text editor for WinForms .NET 6 and .NET 8, new transposed datagrid for Blazor, WPF, WinUI, and MAUI, and much more.

The ComponentOne team is pleased to announce that they have made libraries available for every .NET platform supporting .NET 8. The most significant gains in performance can be seen in Blazor FlexGrid with AOT (Ahead-of-Time) compilation in WebAssembly. The layout and scrolling performance is five times faster than with .NET 6, thanks to the improvements in .NET 8. Read the release announcement to learn more about ComponentOne's .NET 8 support.

With the 2023 v3 release, the WinForms C1Editor has been re-written for .NET 6 and .NET 8 to include improved image editing, a new GetInnerHTML method, PDF export, and a SelectedTextChanged event. The rich text editor for WinForms manages rich text as HTML, so it has many use cases, such as editing raw HTML for a database record, syntax highlighting for code editors, and presenting a desktop chat app. Visit the website to learn about ComponentOne's WinForms editor for .NET 6 and .NET 8.

In this latest release, ComponentOne's flexible FlexGrid for Blazor now supports a transposed view for .NET 8, where the column headers display down the left side, and rows display horizontally. .NET developers can enable the transposed feature by simply adding one line of markup to their FlexGrid: TransposedGridBehavior. The ComponentOne team has also added support for creating transposed datagrids to WPF, WinUI, and MAUI editions. Explore the release article to learn about transposed datagrids for Blazor, WPF, WinUI, and MAUI.

"Our complex multi-targeting strategy allows developers to simultaneously maintain .NET Framework and .NET 6 applications while also migrating to the latest .NET 8 platform to take advantage of Microsoft's significant performance improvements this year," said Product Manager Greg Lutz.

