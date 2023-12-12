Mazall, Inc. is proud to announce the release of MazallPay™, a groundbreaking web and mobile application revolutionizing the global luxury watch trading industry

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazall, Inc. is proud to announce the release of MazallPay™, a groundbreaking web and mobile application revolutionizing the global luxury watch trading industry. This innovative solution provides international watch traders with an end-to-end solution for invoicing, insurance, logistics and cross-border payments all in one application.

Mazall's mission is Watch Trading, Made Simple.

In collaboration with Veem®, a global payment solutions leader, MazallPay offers watch traders real-time bank-to-bank transfers in over 100 countries, eliminating wire transfer fees. "We are excited to partner with Mazall to provide a more efficient way for cross border payments" said Bimal Shah, Head of Partnerships at Veem. "With Veem's innovative technology and Mazall's robust platform, the watch trading community can seamlessly transact globally without friction".

MazallPay's custom invoicing simplifies watch trading. Traders can effortlessly create professional invoices with essential transaction details, photographs, reference numbers, specifications, condition, and pricing, and then share them via email, sms, chat applications and marketplaces, streamlining transactions.

To enhance the trading experience, MazallPay partnered with industry leaders Malca Amit® and Parcel Pro® to provide users with shipping quotes and labels from trusted experts. John Romney, Chief Financial Officer of Mazall, Inc., noted, "Partnerships with companies like Malca Amit and Parcel Pro ensure a seamless and secure global shipping experience."

MazallPay's advanced shipment tracking provides real-time visibility into the status and location of shipped items, thanks to partnerships with industry leaders such as FEDEX® and UPS®. This enables watch traders to conveniently track packages and locate the nearest shipping facility, ensuring a seamless experience.

David Simmons, Chief Executive Officer at Mazall, Inc., emphasized maintaining watch integrity during transport. He stated, "Our integrated shipping solutions offer unparalleled peace of mind."

Mazall, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the watch trading ecosystem, providing tailored solutions for international watch traders. Strategic partnerships and innovative features underscore the company's commitment to industry efficiency and security. Austin Eatman, Chief of Technology and Chief Compliance Officer at Mazall, Inc., highlighted their unwavering commitment to user security and thorough vetting. "Security and trust are embedded in our DNA," Austin explained. "Mazall ensures user peace of mind."

Mazall Pay promises to transform international watch trading, saving time and money while ensuring a seamless, secure experience. For more information about MazallPay and its innovative features, visit: www.mazallpay.com .

About Mazall:

Mazall has established itself as a leader in the luxury watch trading industry, guided by a simple yet impactful mission: "Watch Trading, Made Simple." Through the Mazall Pay app, powered by VEEM, the company is reshaping the landscape for international luxury watch traders and retailers. This practical solution focuses on enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring a hassle-free experience from invoicing and shipment insurance to tracking, logistics, and payments. In a market often marked by complexities, Mazall's commitment to simplicity stands out, providing a straightforward and secure solution for its global customers.

About VEEM:

Trusted by more than 700,000 businesses in over 100 countries, VEEM is the market leader in automating accounts payables and receivables for businesses. Started with the intention of making business payments as simple as sending an email, VEEM has revolutionized the way businesses pay and get paid around the world by empowering business owners, accountants, and finance professionals to take control of their payment processes.

About Malca Amit:

Malca-Amit provides the luxury goods industry, high-net worth individuals and international banks with a global team of experts, including logistics, security, customs house and special operations professionals. Malca-Amit provides a smooth, expedient and professional service tailored to precise specifications and needs.

About Parcel Pro:

Parcel Pro, a leading insured shipping provider, sets the industry standard for secure and reliable transportation of high-value items such as jewelry, loose stones, watches, and precious metals. With its comprehensive insurance coverage and state-of-the-art security measures, businesses trust Parcel Pro to deliver their valuable assets safely. Their dedicated team of experts ensures unparalleled protection, offering peace of mind to clients worldwide.

Media Contact: John Romney, john@mazall.com, 305-222-2201

