Inaugural OpenAIS Symposium Successfully Wrapped-Up December 4-5, 2023

OpenAIS is a Community of Scientists, Academics, Business Professionals, Technology Companies, Policy Makers and Individuals Aimed to Combat Rising Safety Concerns with AI's Recent Advancements

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural OpenAIS Symposium held a two-day event, at Rubin Gruber Sandbox Conference Center, Florida Atlantic University, with the goals of fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation to mitigate potential risks associated with Artificial Intelligence, ensuring safety, while maximizing its benefits for humanity.

PureCipher Logo (PRNewswire)

Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher™ stated, "The OpenAIS Community will pioneer "Artificial Immune Systems™" solutions that will be opensource available and are designed to build Trusted Artificial Intelligence. The community will collaborate on policies to ensure the responsible and ethical deployment of AI technologies with industry, government, academia, and technology researchers/developers. The goal of the OpenAIS community and the symposium is to ensure actions are taking place to support AI security and safety."

OpenAIS is powered by PureCipher, which spear-headed this symposium in partnership with SingularityNet, MPCR (Machine Perception Cognitive Robotics) laboratory at FAU (Florida Atlantic University), and Center for the Future Mind. The symposium was supported by sponsorships from Lockton; the world's largest privately-owned independent insurance broker and SCA (Schwalb Corporate Advisory, a division of Schwalb Enterprises); a provider of corporate advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, capital strategies, operations management and business development.

Dr. William Hahn, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of PureCipher, Associate Professor at FAU, Founder of MPCR and Director of Center for the Future Mind, explained, "The importance of pioneering AI research focusing on Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), advancing algorithms and combining AI with robotics while investigating AI's role in cognitive sciences that explore cognitive evolution, continues to lead and drive the AI innovation, balancing cutting-edge research with ethical responsibility."

The event includes keynotes, panels, breakout sessions and town hall discussions. The compelling content covered AI safety and AI advancement while minimizing risks, chatbot epistemology, global AI/AGI collaboration, DNN-based AI and security, as well as "how the digital technologies change the flow of politically relevant information." The speakers, panelists, moderators and attendees addressed and assigned call to actions to support AI security, safety, integrity and privacy protection. The action items will be tasked and followed through to ensure actions are taking place to implement AI safety in addition to ongoing dialogues within the OpenAIS community. The OpenAIS founding members are happy to announce that the next OpenAIS Symposium will be held in the Silicon Valley Bay Area California in 2024. They welcome any interested parties to join the OpenAIS community to engage in this amazing journey.

About PureCipher:

PureCipher is founded by Wendy Chin, a serial entrepreneur and thought leader in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Health Informatics. PureCipher empowers users to unlock the full potential of Artificial Intelligence with its robust portfolio of AI security technologies including Universal Multiplex Watermarks™, Artificial Immune Systems™ (AIS), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Noise Based Computations™ (NBC). With its strong technical collaboration with SingularityNET and scientific partnership with the Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics Laboratory (MPCRL) at Florida Atlantic University, PureCipher is building end-to-end Trusted AI Immune Systems to prevent cyberattacks presented by rapidly advancing AI developments. For more information, please visit the website: www.purecipher.com.

About SingularityNet:

SingularityNet was founded by Dr. Ben Goertzel with the mission of creating a decentralized, democratic, inclusive and beneficial Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). An AGI that is not dependent on any central entity, that is open for anyone and not restricted to the narrow goals of a single country. The core platform and AI teams are further complemented by specialized teams devoted to application areas such as finance, robotics, biomedical AI, media, arts and entertainment.

About MPCR (Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics):

The MPCR lab is a hub for pioneering AI research. Housed in the Center for Complex Systems and Brain Sciences at FAU (Florida Atlantic University), it covers a wide range of AI topics, integrating various academic fields. Its focus is on decoding Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), advancing algorithms, and combining AI with robotics. In collaboration with the Center for the Future Mind, it investigates AI's role in cognitive sciences to explore cognitive evolution. MPCR continues to lead in AI innovation, balancing cutting-edge research with ethical responsibility.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PureCipher