Impak Analytics joins BNY Mellon's Ascent Program

NEW YORK, MONTREAL and PARIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impak Analytics, a fintech that harnesses both artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise for impact assessment, is proud to announce it is joining BNY Mellon's Ascent Program . Through the program, BNY Mellon will look to validate Impak Analytics' impact data and analysis against different opportunities in the financial services sector, starting with the trade finance space.

Impak Analytics fuses its AI solution with Impak Analytics' expertise to compile and develop science-based taxonomies, tools, and libraries. These proprietary resources and knowledge further improve data precision, consistency, and reliability for downstream consumption and Impak's own AI-model training.

"We are thrilled to join BNY Mellon's Ascent Program" said Paul Allard, CEO and Co-founder at Impak Analytics. "In doing so, we are advancing our mission of bringing higher quality ESG and impact data to the financial market to better assess risks and opportunities. Through it, evidence based and contextualized ESG and impact data will now be available to a larger number of financial institutions and corporations."

"Core to our mission is looking for opportunities to serve our clients better in a fast-evolving market," said Marianna Lopert-Schaye, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships & Innovation, BNY Mellon. "We're pleased to welcome Impak Analytics to our Ascent Program, as they look to further advance opportunities for stronger, more transparent data intelligence and analytics for trade finance and the broader financial ecosystem."

About Impak Analytics:

impak Analytics, is an AI-using fintech that has developed a user-friendly impact data & intelligence platform with impact assessment, scoring and rating solutions. It has also created a group of impact indices, based among others on the impak Score™.

