Embrace Pet Insurance Celebrates the Season of Giving Through New "Refer-a-Friend" Charitable Campaign

Referral Program Aims to Raise $50,000 for Animal Welfare Organizations from Coast to Coast

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All pets deserve a "yappy" holiday season. That's why Embrace Pet Insurance, a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, is launching its "Refer-a-Friend" holiday campaign – a charitable effort to support animal welfare organizations across the country during the holiday season through the company's member referral program, with the goal of raising $50,000 to help pets in need.

"At Embrace, we believe every animal deserves the best care and a loving place to call home," says Embrace Pet Insurance President, Brian Macias. "This holiday season, we are committing $50,000 through our referral program to help support adoptions, medical care, and other animal welfare initiatives across the country, so that every pet – and their pet parents – can enjoy the most wonderful time of the year."

To participate in the program, consumers simply have to visit Refer.EmbracePetInsurance.com and enter their email for a unique code to share with friends and family for a simple quote intake. The first completed quote earns a $25 gift card for the person who made the referral, with all completed quotes equaling a $50 donation to a pet charity – double the typical contribution. Funds raised through the program will be directed toward various animal welfare initiatives, including medical care, shelter and basic needs for homeless or abandoned animals.

Embrace hand-selected 10 organizations from across the nation to receive shares of the donation, which will be used to aid the groups' lifesaving missions and animal protection measures. Participating charities include:

Bullies-N-Beyond – Coral Springs, FL – An all-volunteer run foster-based rescue

Chain of Hope – Kansas City, MO – Focuses on alleviating the suffering of abused and neglected animals

Houston K911 Rescue – Houston, TX – Addresses animal overpopulation by rescuing street dogs

KodiakCare – Davie, FL – Saves the lives of dogs by providing funding for critical veterinary care to families who lack financial means

Neighborhood Pets – Cleveland, OH – Supports people with financial needs by helping them keep their pets in their homes

PAWS of Jackson Hole – Driggs, ID – Helps prevent pet homelessness, protect pets from harm and promote responsible ownership

PetFix Northeast Ohio – Cleveland, OH – Making spay/neuter surgeries affordable and accessible to all Northeast Ohio pet owners

Save a Dog – Sadbury, MA – Specializes in rescuing abandoned dogs, especially in rural areas with pet overpopulation issues

Southern Paws Animal Rescue – Mount Pleasant, SC – Works to save animals of any breed from neglect, abuse, abandonment and dangerous or unhealthy living environments

Street Dogz – Las Vegas, NV – Strives to aid pets of the homeless and those in need

Embrace encourages all animal lovers to join in this charitable effort during the holiday season. More details about the "Refer-a-Friend" program are available on Embrace's website.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

