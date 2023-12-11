NativeSeed Group & Great Valley Seed Form Strategic Alliance to Supply Native Seed for Unprecedented Demand in California

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NativeSeed Group (NSG) and Great Valley Seed Company (GVS), renowned commercial native seed production and conservation entities, are excited to announce a significant strategic alliance. This collaboration unites NativeSeed Group, whose integrated native seed companies have serviced North America for over 50 years with over 4,000 irrigated farm acres, and Great Valley Seed Company, started by Bowles Farming Company, a multi-generational diversified farming company. Together, they are poised to play a pivotal role in California's large-scale conversation and pollinator health initiatives.

NativeSeed Group and Bowles Farm are committed to delivering on conservation initiatives in California .

Key Highlights of the Alliance:

Unmatched Production Capabilities: The alliance leverages the company's established infrastructure, which spans thousands of acres across diverse strategic locations, ensuring an extensive production capacity.

Extensive Wildland Seed Collection Network: Complementing production efforts, NativeSeed Group brings to the table the largest network of wildland seed collection capabilities in California and the Western United States .

Unrivaled Inventory and Distribution: This partnership will supplement an unparalleled quantity and diversity of native seed inventory, particularly emphasizing central California ecotypes.

Scalable Infrastructure: Both entities possess the infrastructure built to grow exponentially with demand, ensuring a sustainable and responsive supply chain.

On-Staff Conservation Expertise: The alliance is fortified by on-staff conservation experts whose knowledge and experience are second to none, ensuring the highest quality of service and support for conservation projects.

A Commitment to Delivering Value:

The alliance between NativeSeed Group and Bowles Farm is more than a business venture; it's a two-fold commitment to delivering on the promise of the upcoming unprecedented conservation initiatives in California. This partnership is cementing an ongoing commitment to deliver value for stakeholders across the conservation spectrum, from public and private landowners to environmental groups and governmental agencies.

A Ready Partner for Today's Conservation Challenges:

"We've been investing heavily in our capacity to collect, produce, and carry native seeds serving complex, large-scale conservation in California and the West for over five decades," said Rob Wendell, NativeSeed Group's Chief Executive Officer. He further added, "In recent years, with the issuance of the National Seed Strategy and, more recently, the National Academies' Assessment of Native Seed Supply, we've heard from our key stakeholders loud and clear: it's time to double down on our commitment to ensure the right seed is available at the right time, to service the unprecedented demand that is upon us. This Strategic Alliance is poised to deliver right now, in a big way."

"We are here to deliver today," states Doug Iten, General Manager of GVS. "Our combined expertise, resources, and dedication position us uniquely to fulfill the native seed and plant needs of California. We are ready to supply the current and future native seed needs of projects throughout the state."

For more information about this alliance and its impact on conservation initiatives, please contact Julia Michaels at NativeSeed Group (juliam@hedgerowfarms.com) or Doug Iten at Great Valley Seed (doug@greatvalleyseed.com).

About NativeSeed Group:

For several decades, NativeSeed Group (NSG) has been the go-to resource for native seeds, as the largest supplier to federal and state agencies, NGOs, and private landowners throughout California and the West. NSG, through several thousand acres of native seed production and the largest network of wildland seed collection capabilities in the West, carries the industry's most diverse range of local ecotype seed for complex, large-scale conservation. Learn more at https://nativeseedgroup.com.

About Great Valley Seed Company:

Bowles Farming Company (a multi-generational diversified farming company) started Great Valley Seed Company to meet the need for native seed and plant material in the San Joaquin Valley. Great Valley Seed Company is effectively growing native seeds and plants for restoration and conservation projects and pollinator health projects on farmland. GVS has the capacity and infrastructure to service large-scale projects. Learn more at https://greatvalleyseed.com.

