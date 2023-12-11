AMTA Announces Massage School Grant Winners funded by Massage Envy

Five $10,000 grants awarded to schools to advance the massage therapy profession

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), today announced the winners from the third round of massage school grants funded by Massage Envy to support the future of the massage therapy profession. AMTA is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. Massage Envy is the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare.

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to the following schools to help institutions attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists:

AA Massage Therapy Institute

Alaska Institute of Oriental Medicine, Acupuncture & Massage Therapy

Ankrum Institute

Arizona School of Medical Massage and Wellness

New Mexico School of Massage

"Massage Envy is proud to work with AMTA to expand access to massage therapy education for students across the country," said Beth Stiller , Massage Envy CEO. "We're excited to see the positive impact these grants will have on the massage profession – congratulations to October's winners!"

Massage Envy does not sponsor or administer the grant program, and Massage Envy is not affiliated with and does not endorse any massage school, including those receiving the grants.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow @MassageEnvy on Instagram, X and Facebook.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

