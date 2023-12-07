RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada and Dassault Aviation celebrate the entry into service of the PW812D-powered Falcon 6X business jet

The PW800 is the most modern, efficient, quiet and environmentally responsible engine in its class

LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada joins Dassault Aviation in celebrating the entry into service of the new Falcon 6X business jet, powered by twin Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D turbofan engines. The Falcon 6X's entry into service is an important milestone for both companies. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The Dassault Falcon 6X powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engines. (PRNewswire)

"We applaud the Dassault Aviation team for the successful entry into service of the first Falcon 6X aircraft," said Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Pratt & Whitney Canada has a long-standing relationship with Dassault, powering the Falcon 2000LXS, 7X and 8X. Together, we have grown our relationship to best serve the interests of our common customers and look forward to the very promising future for this remarkable jet."

The PW812D engine proved itself through every phase of a demanding development and flight test program. It has received positive reviews from Dassault Aviation's pilots and maintenance technicians alike. Its fuel economy allows this largest-ever Falcon to fly missions of up to 5,500 nm / 10,200 km.

Every element of the PW800 engine and its services have been conceived with environmental responsibility in mind. The engine family is the most modern, efficient, and environmentally responsible engine in its class. It offers double-digital improvements in fuel burn, emissions and noise as compared to the current generation of engines. It can also fly on a 50% blend of jet fuel A (kerosene) and sustainable alternative fuel (SAF), with 100% SAF tests being conducted for future in-service flights. The PW812D was routinely flown on SAF during the test campaign.

The PW800 engine delivers a flawless experience and unmatched customer satisfaction, requiring 40% less scheduled maintenance and 20% fewer inspections than other engines in its class. Customers can benefit from an exclusive personalized premium service for all their maintenance and support needs, any time of the day, anywhere in the world.

Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have achieved more than one billion hours of flight across the entire fleet since the introduction of the PT6 in 1963. The PW800 engine family has contributed more than 330,000 hours towards the fleet total. This underscores the trust and confidence placed in the engine series by aircraft operators worldwide. Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTX