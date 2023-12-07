Conversant Group Achieves Significant 2023 Fiscal Year Growth Amid Record Demand for Its Cybersecurity Solutions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, today announced record business growth as it nears the conclusion of the fiscal year. To date, the company's revenue and team have grown over 100% in 2023.

In 2023, Conversant Group advanced its company strategy by dividing into specialized "battalions" – Athena7, Grypho5, and Fenix24 – to further ensure customer needs are met with the most specialized experts available. Most notably, Fenix24 worked on some of the largest ransomware cases in North America, including seven of the Fortune 500: Athena7 assisted large public companies, financial institutions, major airlines, law firms and others in assessing and often remediating their security gaps; and Grypho5 managed small and large companies' infrastructures with a focus on backup resiliency—including a Fortune 500, a top global law firm and over 30 other organizations, ensuring resilience against today's continually evolving threat tactics.

Additionally, Conversant attracted the industry's most noteworthy partners, including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Guidepoint, eSentire and others, as well as earning investment funds for Fenix24 by leading InsurTech investor EOS Venture Partners. Earlier this year, the Fenix24 battalion announced a single rapid response solution offering with CrowdStrike and are a partner of choice with Palo Alto Networks Unit 42.

"Conversant Group and our three battalions understand that the world's biggest threat actors are constantly evolving, and to stay safe, cyber defenses must also constantly evolve," said Mark Grazman, CEO of Conversant Group and Fenix24. "We are committed to Securitas Summa (security above all else) and leverage all of Fenix24's insights to drive real-time updates to our assessment and managed protection battalions. The bad guys move fast, and we built the Conversant Group to keep up."

As a result of Conversant's rapid growth, the organization not only grew its team by over 100%, but also joined forces with notable industry talent including the following 2023 executive hires: Maria Chachas Mastakas, COO; Jeremiah Clark, CTO of Fenix24; Tod Grantham, VP of Professional Services for Conversant Group; Josh Nardo, VP of Advisory Services for Conversant Group; Marko Polunic, Managing Director of Fenix24; and Ron Zollman, General Counsel.

Conversant Group and its battalions have been the recipient of numerous industry accolades and awards this past year including:

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

