WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION TO HOST 2024 INVESTOR DAY ON FEBRUARY 27

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on February 27, 2024, in New York City.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST. The event will include presentations and Q&A from Whirlpool Chairman and CEO, Marc Bitzer, and other members of the executive leadership team. Attendance at the event is by invitation only.

Additional information will be available closer to the event date.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2022, the company reported approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 61,000 employees and 56 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

