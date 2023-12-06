TV360 Acquires Exclusive Broadcasting Rights For Euro 2024

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Telecom, the leading telecommunications company in Vietnam, held an event to announce that TV360, its television streaming application, has obtained the official broadcasting rights for UEFA EURO 2024 - the European Championship. TV360 now holds the exclusive rights to broadcast and distribute the tournament across all television platforms and social media within the territory of Vietnam.

For the first time ever, a Vietnamese TV provider acquires both the Qualifiers and the Final Tournament for the same UEFA EURO edition.

UEFA EURO, held every four years, is the largest continental-level football tournament in the world and will be the biggest football event of 2024, featuring the strongest national teams from around the globe.

In recent years, the EURO finals have garnered a massive viewership. According to data from SportPromedia, EURO 2020 reached an audience of 5.2 billion viewers. The final match between Italy and England set a new record for the highest number of views for a football match in both countries. Consequently, the tournament is highly anticipated by sports fans, ranking second only to the FIFA World Cup, and it becomes a coveted asset for broadcasters worldwide.

In previous years, Vietnamese audiences need to register 2 different providers to watch both Qualifiers and the final tournament. However, with the recently achieved agreement, Viettel Telecom is now able to bring the complete tournament experience, starting from the qualifying rounds, to its customers and the people of Vietnam. This effort by TV360 fully embodies Viettel's continuous message during its new phase of development: "Technology with heart."

On this occasion, Mr. Guy-Laurent Epstein, the Marketing Director of UEFA, sent his congratulations to TV360, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Viettel as the home of UEFA national team competitions in Vietnam. Vietnamese fans will be able to fully enjoy the UEFA European Championship qualifying matches, UEFA Nations League matches for six consecutive years (2023-2028), and, especially, the UEFA EURO 2024 finals with the highest quality on Viettel's digital platforms, TV360 and Viettel TV."

Analyzing the reasons behind TV360's rise to prominence in Vietnam's digital television

In the context of the highly competitive paid over-the-top (OTT) video market, TV360 can be considered a special phenomenon. Despite being launched just over 2 years ago, TV360 has garnered over 10 million monthly active users and quickly emerged as a leader among domestic television applications following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

TV360, developed by Viettel Telecom, also holds top positions in terms of popularity on the free application store of Google and in terms of being well-liked in Vietnam on Apple's application store. One of the reasons for this remarkable growth is that TV360 possesses the best international broadcasting rights in Vietnam for sports, including prestigious tournaments such as UEFA EURO qualifiers 2023-2028, UEFA Nations League 2023-2028, UEFA European Championship 2024, UEFA European Championship qualifiers, European international friendly matches, and the Finalissima Super Cup between UEFA and CONMEBOL.

TV360 also offers a diverse world of entertainment with nearly 200 television channels, exclusive and parallel movies, and over 100,000 hours of entertainment content, as well as exciting game shows, accessible anytime and anywhere.

Outstanding features of TV360 include smooth streaming across a variety of platforms and devices (Smart TV, mobile, tablet, laptop, TV360 box), rewind and playback even during live programs, stable high-speed internet connection, and sharp image quality, providing viewers with a high-quality viewing experience. Integrated with the latest advanced technologies, TV360 can accommodate over 4 million concurrent users and allows for unlimited horizontal expansion through the use of Cloud Microservice architecture.

Significantly, Viettel offers preferential package of high-speed 4G/5G data on the TV360 application, allowing customers to watch without worrying about fees, data usage, or the need for Wi-Fi. Moreover, TV360 utilizes artificial intelligence to enhance the user experience by suggesting relevant entertainment content without the need for extensive searching.

Mr. Cao Anh Son - CEO of Viettel Telecom, shared that TV360 was established from the aspiration to build a leading Vietnamese entertainment television application in the market. Achieving the number one market share in both telecommunications and digital television sectors demonstrates that Viettel is pioneering and mastering digital infrastructure platform to contribute to the national digital transformation.

Football fans can now download the TV360 app here: http://tv360.vn/app to be ready for top-notch matches and enjoy high-quality entertainment content.

