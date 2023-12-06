Formerly Incarcerated Students Receive Inaugural 'Removing Barriers to Completion' Scholarships

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Formerly Incarcerated College Graduates Network (FICGN) proudly announces the inaugural recipients of the organization's Removing Barriers to Completion (RBC) scholarship, a new initiative aimed at providing critical assistance to people in reentry who face financial obstacles on their path to education completion. The RBC scholarship is a part of FICGN's broader "Removing Barriers Scholarship Program" (RB), which is dedicated to assisting students and professionals in reentry with securing employment opportunities and educational pursuits.

Eddie, an award recipient, emerged from incarceration after serving time in the Florida Department of Corrections. While incarcerated, Eddie took significant steps towards higher education, enrolling in a college program offered by Miami-Dade College in 2019. By 2022, he had accumulated an impressive number of credits, leaving just one class, Spanish II, to complete his Associate's degree. However, his educational journey was marred by financial hurdles.

"My situation presented difficulties to completing my education, but it was at that moment that FICGN extended its helping hand," says Eddie, who is now preparing to enroll in a four-year university to pursue a Bachelor's in Communications and Public Administration. "With one class left, my course load was not enough to qualify for a Pell grant, yet the out-of-pocket expenses for tuition and books were equally challenging, being that I just came home and had limited money saved."

Terrell Blount, Executive Director of FICGN, stepped forward to reimburse Eddie for the expenses he incurred to complete his course after learning about Eddie's story.

"We are committed to eliminating the obstacles that hinder success for individuals like Eddie, whose pursuit of a degree was disrupted by their release from incarceration. It's disheartening to hear that many individuals across the nation are released and unable to complete their degrees due to financial constraints. This issue underscores the systemic class disparities within the prison system, which can significantly hinder post-release success. We firmly believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to complete their education, and we are committed to producing such circumstances."

Tanaine, FICGN's second Removing Barriers grant recipient, faced a unique challenge upon release—debt owed to a college where she had been a dedicated student prior to her incarceration. Her pursuit of a degree in Communications was abruptly disrupted by prison, and she never expected the collateral consequences that would follow.

"When I was sentenced to prison, I was in the middle of the fall semester of my junior year. Upon release, one of the first things that I wanted to do was return to school and finish what I started. My dreams were halted when I found out that, due to my struggling academic performance from two years prior, I had an outstanding balance. I couldn't enroll anywhere until I paid it," says Tanaine.

With the generous support of FICGN, she received the financial assistance needed to settle her debt with the education institution, clearing the path for her to apply to the college of her choice.

Tanaine is now preparing for enrollment in January 2024 to finish her degree.

"We believe that a college education should be an unobstructed path to career success for our members. FICGN is committed to removing these financial barriers and opening doors for individuals like Tanaine," says Blount.

About The Formerly Incarcerated College Graduates Network

The Formerly Incarcerated College Graduates Network (FICGN) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes the education and empowerment of formerly incarcerated people through a collective community. FICGN has over 1,600 members in nearly all 50 U.S. states and several countries who are formerly incarcerated and have achieved higher education attainment, working in various fields in the public and private sectors. FICGN unites system-impacted scholars to use their collective knowledge, resources and lived expertise to support one another personally and professionally.

