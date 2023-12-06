BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces the Appointment of Jacqueline Kilgour as Non-Executive Director

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with Key Board Appointment

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based emerging markets investment bank, is pleased to announce that Jacqueline Kilgour has joined the firm as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

Jacqueline currently is Co-Chair of Cignpost Investments (a medical diagnostics and wellness business) and has been recently appointed to the Chair of the Audit and Compliance Committee and on the Risk Committee at BancTrust (an emerging markets investment bank).

She also sits on the Boards of Joe's Blooms (a biodiversity technology start-up), Services Family (a military focused insurance brokerage), and Westminster Gardens (property management) as a NED. Jacqueline previously served as a NED on the boards of ED&F Man Capital Markets in the UK and US, and Australian listed Kyckr, as well as running her regulatory compliance and corporate governance consulting business, Hamilton Kilgour.

Jacqueline is an English qualified solicitor who worked in private practice in London and Melbourne, Australia. After leaving private practice, Jacqueline worked at Salmon Brothers and Citigroup in London, followed by time as Instinet's European General Counsel, responsible for Legal and Compliance for the UK, Europe and Asia. Jacqueline re-joined Citigroup, in a global role based in New York, as a Compliance MD in Corporate and Investment Banking, with responsibilities for AML, global transaction services and in other matters in over 100 countries. After leaving New York, Jacqueline established her consulting business, which she closed 12 years later to focus on her NED portfolio.

Jacqueline is a member of Chapter Zero, has completed Said Business School's programme on Leading Sustainable Corporations and serves on the Macmillan Cancer Support Ball Committee.

Carlos Fuenmayor, Chief Executive at BancTrust commented, "I am delighted to work alongside Jacqueline as the Company continues to evolve. This appointment reflects our commitment to ensure our Board has the right mix of skills and experience to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our firm and clients."

"I am honoured to bring my knowledge to the BancTrust team, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm" stated Jacqueline.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a leading London-based global emerging markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporations, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

