Mutual of America Capital Management Announces that the MoA Funds Are Now Available to a Wider Range of Investors

Fund Family Goes to Market with a New Name – MoA Funds – Enters the Intermediary Channels and Offers a Broad Range of Investing Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Capital Management LLC (Capital Management), the investment arm of Mutual of America Financial Group, announced today that the MoA Funds™ are now available to the financial adviser channel and investors outside of Mutual of America's retirement plans.

(PRNewsfoto/Mutual of America) (PRNewswire)

"The MoA Funds are a hidden gem, and we are excited to introduce them to the broader investing public. We've been serving our retirement plan participants through our MoA Funds for 30 years, building a $21 billion fund family, which, until today, investors outside our plans couldn't access," said Stephen Rich, Chairman and CEO of Capital Management. "These funds are well established, have impressive track records, and focus on higher-quality, lower-risk investments that have been successful for our retirement plan clients for decades."

Capital Management combines the entrepreneurial spirit of the experienced team and heritage of its parent company, Mutual of America, which has served retirement savers at nonprofits and for-profit companies since 1945. Capital Management is rooted in a commitment to offer investors innovative, high-quality investment solutions to meet their financial objectives. Funds now available to investors as part of MoA Funds include its target-date series, now known as MoA Clear Passage Funds™, which focus on diversification and minimizing volatility, and feature dynamic and strategic investment allocations leading up to a specified retirement date and, importantly, a 10-year glide path beyond that date.

"Our experienced, in-house team of investment professionals, with an average of 25 years in the business, conducts rigorous fundamental research and utilizes a quantitative approach to building investment portfolios," said Joseph Gaffoglio, President of Capital Management. "MoA Funds employ a conservative, long-term approach, and have a strong track record of success that has served investors well throughout the years. We look forward to expanding our reach into the intermediary channels with quality investment solutions and working with the financial adviser community as they serve their growing base of clients."

About Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Formed in 1993, Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company, focused on serving the growing investment needs of institutional clients. Today, Capital Management manages approximately $26 billion, and offers 28 funds with an array of asset classes and objectives, including equity, fixed income, international, asset allocation funds and target-date funds.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America, a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook and LinkedIn.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information is contained in the funds' prospectuses and summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 800.914.8716 or visiting moafunds.com. Read them carefully before investing.

MoA Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

