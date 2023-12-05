LEADING U.S. JEWISH ORGANIZATIONS LAUNCH 'THE 10/7 PROJECT,' A NEW CENTRALIZED COMMUNICATIONS OPERATION TO PROMOTE CONTINUED U.S. BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL; PUSH FOR ACCURATE, COMPLETE COVERAGE OF ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR; STRONGER FOCUS ON OCT. 7 VICTIMS AND HOSTAGES

The 10/7 Project to be led by American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Federations of North America, ADL, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following last month's historic March for Israel that brought nearly 300,000 people to the National Mall, the nation's most prominent American Jewish organizations have today joined forces to launch The 10/7 Project — a new centralized communications operation. The 10/7 Project is designed to promote continued U.S. bipartisan support for Israel by working to ensure more complete and accurate information about the Israel-Hamas war in real time for policymakers and the American public.

The 10/7 Project (PRNewswire)

The 10/7 Project is led by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

A bipartisan effort, The 10/7 Project will focus on fact-based coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, aggressive rapid response, and a media campaign dedicated to reminding policymakers and the broader American public about the more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas terrorists; uplifting the stories of the innocent victims of October 7; setting the record straight about the conflict in Israel and Gaza; and combating misinformation spouted by Hamas terrorists and their anti-Israel allies.

"Since October 7, there has been a concerted and consistent effort from Israel's enemies to draw a false and dangerous equivalence between Hamas' deadly rampage to destroy the Jewish state and Israel's right to defend itself against terrorists," said Ted Deutch, CEO, American Jewish Committee (AJC). "The 10/7 Project will be a trusted and timely source of accurate information to set the record straight and combat false narratives perpetuated by Hamas terrorists and their anti-Israel allies. They are responsible for slaughtering some 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians. This is no time for equivocation."

"At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we separate fact from fiction regarding America's most important Middle East ally and remind people that the vast majority of Americans understand that Hamas is our common enemy," said Eric Fingerhut, President & CEO, the Jewish Federations of North America. "Through aggressive rapid response and a comprehensive media campaign, The 10/7 Project will work tirelessly to combat misinformation and inaccurate reporting about the Israel-Hamas conflict and continue shining a light on the victims and hostages of October 7. We must ensure that murderous Hamas terrorists are not covered in a way that morally equates them with the sovereign, democratic state of Israel and its people, and that the loudest, most uninformed voices are not permitted to drown out the facts."

"In the wake of Hamas's deadly terrorist attack on Israel, there has been an onslaught of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the conflict and Israel circulating on social media and, in some cases, elevated by mainstream press outlets," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL. "Tragically, we have even seen alarming incidents of antisemitic violence and hate stemming from inaccurate coverage of the conflict. And while it's understandable that Americans are clearly interested in what's happening in the Middle East, The 10/7 Project will make sure they're receiving verifiable, truthful, and balanced information, especially at a time when some platforms have regrettably cut back on their trust and safety teams."

"The 10/7 Project will help ensure that America's leaders are educated and informed about Hamas's despicable assault on the people of Israel and the Western values that America and Israel champion together," said Howard Kohr, CEO, AIPAC. "The United States must continue to stand with our democratic ally as it works to protect its families and secure its future."

"As leaders of American Jewry, we cannot be silent in the face of deadly violence from the Hamas Terrorist Army targeting the people of Israel," said William Daroff, CEO, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. "We must ensure that America and the entire world are told and retold the stories of the butchery of the October 7 massacre. We must discredit and make outcasts of 10/7 deniers, who are Hamas sympathizers seeking to perpetuate false and misleading narratives by minimizing and rationalizing the most deadly day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. And we must work together, as one Jewish community, to successfully communicate to the American people the critical need to stand with Israel, as well as the importance of the US-Israel relationship to America and to Israel."

The 10/7 Project has also launched a daily newsletter, The 10/7 Project Daybook, for journalists and other interested parties and a new website.

The 10/7 Project will not endorse or oppose any candidates for public office.

