ALLIED GOLD'S CHAIRMAN AND CEO PETER MARRONE JOINS FORCES WITH FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS IN MAJOR SHARE ACQUISITION, SIGNALING CONFIDENCE IN ONGOING VALUE CREATION AND MATERIAL UPSIDE

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") announces that its Chairman and CEO, Peter Marrone, together with Justin Dibb, Vice-Chairman and founder of Allied Gold, along with other key members of management, former executives, and significant founding shareholders have recently executed a substantial purchase of shares, underscoring their unwavering support for the current share price and highlighting their shared belief in the considerable upside potential. On a combined basis, directors and officers of the Company now hold more than 22% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Allied.

This strategic move reinforces the leadership's commitment to driving sustained value, which is not reflected in the current market price of the Company, and is part of a broader plan to strengthen and refine the share register as the Company delivers on its robust growth pipeline and operational excellence initiatives.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

