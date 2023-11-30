The Boost Wireless Network is Now Live in Billings, MT; Cincinnati, OH; Columbia, SC; Denver, CO; Fayetteville, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Shreveport, LA; Tucson, AZ; and Washington, DC Markets

The Boost Wireless Network is Now Live in Billings, MT; Cincinnati, OH; Columbia, SC; Denver, CO; Fayetteville, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Shreveport, LA; Tucson, AZ; and Washington, DC Markets

The Boost Wireless Network is now available with 5G voice to 140 million Americans nationwide.

Customers have access to the power of three networks

Unlock superfast 5G coverage with Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile, plans as low as $15/mo.

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boost Wireless Networki, which already offers 5G broadband service to over 73 percent of the U.S. population, is now live with 5G voice in the following markets:

Billings, MT ;

Cincinnati, OH

Columbia, SC

Denver, CO

Fayetteville, NC

Jacksonville, FL

Minneapolis, MN

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Shreveport, LA

Tucson, AZ

Washington, DC

This gives Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite customers the very latest in wireless connectivity at an unbeatable price - as low as $15/month. With these additional markets, the Boost Wireless Network is now available with 5G voice to 140 million Americans across 89 markets.

Superfast 5G keeps people connected with faster download speeds, streaming and gaming. Unlike other carriers, the Boost Wireless Network harnesses the power of pure 5G.

New Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile members who purchase a compatible device can access the Boost Wireless Network in live markets, now including these 12 additional markets. Compatible devices will also connect with our partner networks – two of America's top 5G networks – offering members the true power and coverage of three networks.

The Boost Wireless Network is also an industry leader, with the first deployment of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) or 5G voice, offering improved call quality and clarity. To date, this cutting-edge network has the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice with additional markets set to go live every month through the first half of 2024.

Our cutting-edge network requires devices that use the latest technology. Current Boost Wireless Network-compatible devices include the iPhone 15 family, Samsung A23 5G, motorola edge+ 2022 and 2023, moto g Stylus 2022 and 2023, moto g 5G 2022 and 2023, motorola razr and our DISH-made, Boost-exclusive Celero 5G+. Additional compatible devices continue to become available.

"Our network covers over 73 percent of the U.S. population with broadband, and we haven't stopped there. The Boost Wireless Network is the largest commercial deployment of 5G voice, or VoNR, in the world. It already reaches more than 140 million Americans in over 85 markets," said John Swieringa, president of technology and COO, DISH Wireless. "The continued rollout of VoNR markets every month allows us to compete at scale, as the nation's 4th wireless carrier."

We are delivering a best-in-class experience to ensure members enjoy the very best coverage coast-to-coast.

An Infinitely Better™ Wireless Experience

Rooted in simplicity and value, Boost Infinite plans start at just $25/month. Offering unlimited talk, text and dataii with superfast 5G coverage, Boost Infinite is bringing new competition to the wireless industry. Plus, customers can expect an easy sign up and activation journey knowing that a Boost Buddy is there to help every step of the way.

Customers can bring their own device and sign up for $25/month or take advantage of a new plan that gives them access to the latest iPhone every year at no extra cost, iii including the new iPhone 15, for just $60/month, iv no trade-in required – saving customers hundreds compared to our competitors. v

Monthly plans are available online at BoostInfinite.com or Amazon.com/BoostInfinite .

Prepay and Save with Boost Mobile

Customers can switch to the Boost Wireless Network at their local Boost Mobile retailer where they can choose from prepaid plans as low as $15/month or visit BoostMobile.com.

Switch to Boost Mobile in-store and get four lines for just $25/month per line with unlimited talk, text and data. vi Choose from four free 5G phones including the Samsung A23, moto g Stylus 5G and moto g 5G. vii Plus, family plan members get even more with 40GB of high-speed data viii and access to the Boost Wireless Network.

There are more than 5,350 store locations nationwide, go to BoostMobile.com/Locations/ to find the nearest store.

About DISH Wireless

DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), is changing the way the world communicates with the Boost Wireless Network. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite , Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands.

For company information, go to about.dish.com .

i Boost Wireless Network is available in select markets.

ii Users who use more than 30 GB in a month may experience reduced speeds.

iii To be eligible for the latest iPhone model, members are responsible for making sure the iPhone returned to Boost Infinite is in good working order. Upgrades to larger iPhone models and additional storage capacity can increase the $60/mo. price.

iv Requires credit qualification and 3-year device financing agreement. Monthly $60 fee does not include taxes, regulatory fees or surcharges. iPhone models over $1,000 will result in an additional monthly fee. Amazon will collect taxes on the full retail price of the device plus shipping charges at time of purchase.

v Savings vary based on trade-in value with competitors.

viFamily Plan: Limited time offer. New customers and in-store only. Requires AutoPay, ID verification, and activation on the Boost Wireless Network with eligible device. Customers must be in a location where the Boost Wireless Network is live to qualify for this offer. Other restrictions apply, see participating dealers for details.

vii Customers can choose from any Boost Wireless Network-compatible devices in addition to the three free devices.

viii Customers using more than 40GB of high-speed data per line may experience slower speeds.

View original content:

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation