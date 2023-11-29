POPULAR SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THE BEST INNOVATIONS OF 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Popular Science proudly announced their annual Best of What's New Award winners . Each year, the editors rigorously assess thousands of products and technologies in search of the most exciting and revolutionary innovations.

Popular Science's 2023 Best of What's New (PRNewswire)

The editors have selected five honorees per category, as well as an overall "Innovation of the Year" from a total of 10 categories that range from Aerospace to Sports & Outdoors. This prestigious list, now in its 36th year, highlights the best products and technologies with groundbreaking features designed to significantly improve our lives.

"Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world. The Best of What's New Awards showcase the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures," said Annie Colbert, Popular Science Editor-in-Chief. "From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2023."

This year's winners range from everyday products for gamers, (Sony's PS5 Access Controller and Logitech's PRO X2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset), coffee aficionados (De'Longhi's Eletta Explore espresso machine), outdoor enthusiasts (Polartec's Fresh Face Odor Control), and stargazers (Unistellar's Deep Dark technology). It also explores products that help advance our collective knowledge (European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) and Skydio's Short Range Reconnaissance System), and improve our health (Pfizer's Abrysvo vaccine to treat RSV and Eisai's LEQEMBI treatment for early Alzheimer's). The "Innovation of the Year" was awarded to Perrigo for developing the first over-the-counter birth control pill to be available in the US since the FDA approved birth control pills in 1960.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Aerospace: Psyche by NASA/JPL and Arizona State University

Auto: ActivAir tire inflation system by BFGoodrich

Emergency Services & Defense: Kevlar EXO by Dupont

Engineering: Carbon removal and electrolysis plants by Equatic

Entertainment: Signature OLED M TV by LG

Gadgets: Generative Fill by Adobe

Health: Opill by Perrigo* (Innovation of the Year)

Home: Portable solid-state battery power stations by Yoshino

Personal Care: Visible Plus by Visible Health

Sports & Outdoors: Eagle Transmission by SRAM

Other winners include : Polaris' RANGER XP Kinetic; Meta's Quest 3 headset; Eufy's Mach V1 Ultra stick vacuum; the Volvo EX30; Therabody's Theragun PRO Plus; Charles River Analytics' Awarion system; ToughBuilt's ShockStop hammer; Violette_FR's Invisible Bandage; The New RevAir; and Kia's EV9. The complete list can be found here .

ABOUT POPULAR SCIENCE

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted media brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged into and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands such as The Drive , Futurism , Outdoor Life , and Task & Purpose .

ABOUT BEST OF WHAT'S NEW

Every year since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors, and Emergency Services & Defense.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Popular Science