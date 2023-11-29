Amsted Automotive Presents Range-Extending Technology for Next-Gen EV Drivetrains at 2023 CTI Symposium Expo

New multi-functional torque management systems for disconnect and multi-speed shifting in EV drivetrain systems

New Multi-Functional Shift System technology includes integrated one-way-clutch functionality

Presentation will be December 5, 2023 , and will include challenges and solutions for next-generation EV Drivetrain systems

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The demands on electric vehicle (EV) powertrain systems continue to escalate to better meet customer needs, and Amsted Automotive is developing solutions to meet those needs. The latest evolution for next-generation EV drivetrain systems is the Amsted Multi-Functional Shift System with integrated one-way-clutch functionality, which will be presented at the 2023 CTI Symposium Expo in Berlin.

John Jennings, the Director of Innovation and eMobility at Amsted, will give the presentation on Multi-Functional Shift System for EV Drivetrains at 12:45 pm CET on December 5, 2023. The technology will also be on display in the Amsted Automotive booth at CTI, booth number #F-8.

Jennings' presentation will explore the evolution of shift systems and the transition to EV drivetrain systems. Challenges and needs for next-generation EV Drivetrain systems will be discussed, as well as the solutions offered by the new Amsted multi-functional torque management systems for disconnect and multi-speed shifting. This technology will enable EV powertrains with expanded capability and extended EV driving range.

Amsted Automotive is at the forefront of developing functional, efficient and cost-effective new EV propulsion system architectures that help automakers meet the rising customers needs.

This year's focus during the CTI Symposium Expo's is Keeping Pace During the Transformation Towards Electric Mobility, which includes the challenges and solutions of quickly developing technology and customer expectations. The event is built around addressing challenges and solutions in electric drives, power electronics, battery systems, and more, and features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical presentations.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions and builds on Amsted Automotive Group's integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

