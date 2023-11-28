50/50 Thursdays
Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Showcase Expansive Portfolio of Hematology/Oncology Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

36 oral and poster presentations will examine new advancements in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of blood cancers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health will present an extensive array of hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in San Diego, California (and virtually) from December 9-12, 2023. A total of 36 abstracts have been accepted, comprising clinical data and analyses that advance the understanding, treatment, and prognosis of blood cancers such as lymphoma, leukemia, and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the leading cancer program in the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health)
"Our devoted and highly esteemed team of cancer specialists and researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health remain dedicated to pioneering advancements that transform treatments, patient care, and outcomes by leveraging innovation and evolving novel therapies," said Matthew Matasar, MD, MS, Chief of Blood Disorders at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health. "As the leading cancer program in the state, our commitment to advancing oncology care is unwavering. We strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by cancer, and through innovative science and research, we can uncover new insights that may transform the landscape of cancer care in the future."

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following oral and poster presentations:

  • Data from a randomized phase 3 trial conducted by the National Clinical Trials Network evaluating the tolerability and progression-free survival rate of Nivolumab-AVD compared to Bv-AVD in patients aged ≥60 with newly diagnosed advanced-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (AS-HL). The primary endpoint of the study was progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), and detailed toxicity and safety events. Response and progression were assessed by investigators using 2014 Lugano Classification.
  • Data from a phase 3 trial evaluating the progression-free survival and toxicity with Nivolumab-AVD compared to Bv-AVD in pediatric patients aged ≥12 years with stage 3-4 Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL). The trial was led by SWOG and conducted by the National Clinical Trials Network. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), and secondary endpoints included overall survival (OS), event-free survival (EFS), and safety.
  • Evaluation of the A-HIPI model in generating risk groups with input on strengths and limitations for patients with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma (AS-HL). This prognostic model, developed and validated by the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium, generates the individualized probability of a progression-free survival (PFS) event or death within the first 5 years from diagnosis in patients based on continuous variables.
  • Development and validation of the modern-day model, E-HIPI, in the prediction of progression-free survival of early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma (E-HL) within the first five years since diagnosis. The model incorporates detailed individual patient data from international clinical trials and prospective registry data that were standardized, normalized, and harmonized as part of the HoLISTIC Consortium. The primary outcome was progression-free survival (PFS).
  • Data from a clinical trial evaluating the feasibility, safety, and efficacy of home-based intravenous administration of trans-retinoic acid (ATRA) and arsenic trioxide in the treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL).  Patients were given the option of receiving at-home treatment through a partnership with Qualitas Specialty Pharmacy and were evaluated for any adverse effects.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:

Oral Presentations

Abstract and
Session No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time           

Abstract 181
(Session 624)

Nivolumab-AVD Is Better Tolerated and
Improves Progression-Free Survival
Compared to Bv-AVD in Older Patients
(Aged ≥60 Years) with Advanced Stage
Hodgkin Lymphoma Enrolled on SWOG
S1826 Clinically Relevant Abstract

Saturday, December 9, 2023:
2:00 PM PT

Abstract 308
(Session 627)

Improved Survival of R/R Double Hit/Triple
Hit Lymphoma in the Era of CD19 Chimeric
Antigen T Cell (CART) Therapy

Saturday, December 9, 2023:
4:15 PM PT

Abstract 382
(Session 905)

Treatment Patterns and Outcomes for Patients
with Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL) and
Cardiomyopathy with Low Ejection Fraction
(EF): Real-World Evidence (RWE) from 16
US Academic Centers

Saturday, December 9, 2023:
4:45 PM PT

Abstract 497
(Session 905)

Outcomes of Patients with Richter
Transformation without Prior
Chemoimmunotherapy for CLL/SLL: An
International Multicenter Retrospective Study

Sunday, December 10, 2023:
10:30 AM PT

Abstract 603
(Session 623)

Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Continues to
Demonstrate Durable Responses in Patients
with Relapsed and/or Refractory Follicular
Lymphoma after ≥2 Prior Therapies: 3-Year
Follow-up from a Pivotal Phase II Study

Sunday, December 10, 2023:
5:00 PM PT

Abstract 607
(Session 624)

Results from an Intergroup Randomized
Phase II Study of the Combinations of
Ipilimumab, Nivolumab and Brentuximab
Vedotin in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory
Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Trial of the
ECOG-ACRIN Research Group (E4412)

Sunday, December 10, 2023:
4:30 PM PT

Abstract 610
(Session 624)

Progression-Free Survival (PFS) and Toxicity
with Nivolumab-AVD Compared to
Brentuximab Vedotin-AVD in Pediatric
Advanced Stage (AS) Classic Hodgkin
Lymphoma (cHL), Results of SWOG S1826

Sunday, December 10, 2023:
5:15 PM PT

Abstract 614
(Session 627)

Mosunetuzumab Monotherapy Demonstrates
Activity and a Manageable Safety Profile in
Patients with Relapsed or Refractory
Richter's Transformation

Sunday, December 10, 2023:
4:45 PM PT

Abstract 981
(Session 623)

Pirtobrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R)
Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) Patients with
Prior cBTKi: Safety and Efficacy Including
High-Risk Subgroup Analyses from the Phase
1/2 BRUIN Study

Monday, December 11, 2023:
5:00 PM PT

Poster Presentations

Abstract and
Session No.

Title

Presentation Date/Time           

Abstract 1079

(Session 101)

Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia Type
II: An Update from the Congenital
Dyseryhtropoietic Anemia Registry of North
America (CDAR)

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1404

(Session 603)

Acetyl Transferase EP300 Deficiency Leads
to Chronic Replication Stress in Adult T-Cell
Leukemia/Lymphoma

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1551

(Session 616)

A Phase Ib/II Study Evaluating Navitoclax
after Failure of Hypomethylating Agent and
Venetoclax for Treatment of Relapsed or
Refractory High-Risk Myelodysplastic
Syndrome

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1651

(Session 622)

Alterations in Immune Cell Composition
during First-Line Therapy with
Mosunetuzumab for Follicular or Marginal
Zone Lymphoma

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1660

(Session 623)

Pirtobrutinib, a Highly Selective, Non-
Covalent (Reversible) BTK Inhibitor in
Relapsed / Refractory Marginal Zone
Lymphoma: Results from Phase 1/2 BRUIN
Study

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1727

(Session 626)

Multicenter Pilot Trial of Intrathecal
Liposomal Cytarabine Combined with FAB
Chemoimmunotherapy with Reduced
Doxorubicin in CAYA with Mature De-Novo
B-NHL

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1737

(Session 626)

Pirtobrutinib in Richter Transformation:
Updated Efficacy and Safety Results with 18-
Month Median Survival Follow-up from the
Phase 1/2 BRUIN StudyClinically Relevant
Abstract

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1738

(Session 627)

Immune Reconstitution and Infection Patterns
Following CAR T-Cell Therapy in Patients
with Aggressive LymphomaClinically
Relevant Abstract

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 1908

(Session 642)

Treatment Effectiveness with Venetoclax-
Based Therapy after Bruton Tyrosine Kinase
Inhibitors in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia:
An International Real-World Study

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 2085

(Session 703)

CD22 TCR-Engineered T Cells Exert Anti-
Leukemia Cytotoxicity without Causing
Inflammatory Responses

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 2110

(Session 704)

Preliminary Results of Nathali-01: A First-in-
Human Phase I/IIa Study of UCART20x22, a
Dual Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Product
Targeting CD20 and CD22, in Relapsed or
Refractory (R/R) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
(NHL)

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 2185

(Session 722)

Outcomes after RIC and Abatacept-Based
Acute and Chronic Gvhd Prophylaxis in
Allogeneic Transplantation for Sickle Cell
Disease – Can Calcineurin Inhibitor Use be
Curtailed?

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 2357

(Session 903)

No Place like Home: Home-Based
Intravenous Arsenic Trioxide for the
Treatment of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia
(APL)

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 2407

(Session 905)

Exploration of Language As a Barrier to the
Assessment and Management of CAR T-Cell
Therapy Associated Toxicities

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
5:30 PM-7:30 PM PT

Abstract 3052

(Session 623)

GLOBRYTE: A Phase III, Open-Label,
Multicenter, Randomized Trial Evaluating
Glofitamab Monotherapy in Patients with
Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell
Lymphoma

Sunday, December 10, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 3058

(Session 624)

Development and Validation of the Early-
Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) International
Prognostication Index (E-HIPI): A Report
from the Hodgkin Lymphoma International
Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC)
Consortium

Sunday, December 10, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 3067

(Session 624)

Identification of Risk Categories from the
Advanced-Stage Hodgkin International
Prognostic Index (A-HIPI) Model: A Detailed
Analysis from the Hodgkin Lymphoma
International Study for Individual Care
(HoLISTIC) Consortium

Sunday, December 10, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 3084

(Session 624)

AHOD2131: A Randomized Phase 3
Response-Adapted Trial Comparing Standard
Therapy with Immuno-Oncology Therapy for
Children and Adults with Newly Diagnosed
Stage I and II Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma

Sunday, December 10, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 3359

(Session 652)

Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL)
Among Patients with Triple-Class Exposed
Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
(RRMM) Treated with Linvoseltamab in
Linker-MM1: Interim Assessment up to 36
Weeks of TreatmentClinically Relevant
Abstract

Sunday, December 10, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 4455

(Session 624)

Age-Based Validation of the Advanced-Stage
Hodgkin Lymphoma International Prognostic
Index (A-HIPI) in a Real-World Danish
Study: Suboptimal Performance in Older
Patients

Monday, December 11, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 4461

(Session 626)

Odronextamab Demonstrates Durable
Complete Responses in Patients with Diffuse
Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
Progressing after CAR-T Therapy: Outcomes
from the ELM-1 Study

Monday, December 11, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 4746

(Session 653)

Patterns of Response to 200 Mg
Linvoseltamab in Patients with
Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma:
Longer Follow-Up of the Linker-MM1 Study

Monday, December 11, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Abstract 4901

(Session 721)

Abatacept-Prophylaxis Based Haploidentical
Transplantation May Allow Sustained
Engraftment and Offset Gvhd in Non-
Malignant Disorders

Monday, December 11, 2023,
6:00 PM-8:00 PM PT

Education Program

N/A

MRD Directed Therapy in CLL- Ready for Primetime?

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
2:00 PM-3:15 PM PT

N/A

Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment for Older Persons in the Modern Era

Saturday, December 9, 2023,
4:00 PM-5:15 PM PT

N/A

How is the Management Paradigm Evolving for Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2023?

Saturday, December 9, 2023:
4:00 PM-5:15 PM PT

Program: Special-Interest Sessions

Session 2

General Session 2: Making the Most of Virtual Teaching

Sunday, December 10, 2023,
7:30 AM-9:30 AM PT

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

