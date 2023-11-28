itselectric Wins Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech for Sustainability

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- itselectric , a Brooklyn-born electric vehicle curbside charging company, today announced it has been named as a Winner for Sustainability in Fast Company's third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years.

itselectric is the world's first public EV charging system that allows cars to be powered by buildings - providing urban networks of Level 2 curbside charging posts at no cost to cities or to property owners. itselectric is the first EV charger designed and manufactured in North America to feature a detachable cord provided to every driver, which eliminates the maintenance required from damaged cords or cord management components, allows for universal interoperability for both NACS and CCS standards, and keeps streets free of cables when a vehicle is not charging. itselectric partners with neighborhood property owners to unlock access to their buildings' untapped electrical supply. Once a property is deemed eligible, itselectric installs and maintains a discreet, low-profile charger on the curb, and property owners earn passive income. With this business model, itselectric helps cities meet their carbon reduction targets and reduce capital expenditure by completely avoiding the infrastructure upgrades and utility connections normally needed to support on-street charging.

"itselectric solves the biggest barriers cities face in the deployment of public EV charging. The country needs to scale to 1.2M public (non-residential) electric vehicle chargers from our current count of 126K by 2030 in order to provide the infrastructure required for the country's transition to zero-emission vehicles. Thirteen states and counting, including New York and now New Jersey, are following California's mandate to completely phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. But despite this all-electric future, it's a huge challenge for cities working to implement scalable and affordable public charging solutions," said Tiya Gordon, COO and Co-Founder of itselectric. "We could not be more excited with this recognition from Fast Company not only for its sheer significance but for the massive amplification Fast Company's platform provides; allowing us to reach stakeholders in every city looking to decarbonize."

"The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality."

About itselectric

Millions of drivers park their cars on the street and cannot transition to electric vehicles without convenient and affordable on-street charging infrastructure. itselectric is accelerating the rate of adoption of EVs by providing communities with scalable and simple curbside EV charging that seamlessly integrates into their neighborhoods. itselectric's solution ensures that every community - no matter the median income or prevalence of driveways and garages - has access to clean transportation.

itselectric's "behind the meter" approach results in zero impact on municipal budgets. They partner with cities across the U.S. to install, operate and maintain chargers at no cost to the city or to the host property owner - all while allowing property owners to earn passive income every month. To learn more, please visit itselectric.us.

