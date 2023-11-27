Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Publicly Traded Securities of Sonus Networks, Inc. - SONS

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of securities of Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Sonus Networks, Inc. ("Sonus") (n/k/a Ribbon Communications, Inc.) ("Sonus Common Stock"), and/or purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Sonus call options ("Sonus Call Options"), and/or wrote publicly traded Sonus put options ("Sonus Put Options," and collectively with Sonus Common Stock and Sonus Call Options, "Sonus Securities"), during the period between January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015, both dates inclusive ("Settlement Class Period"), and who suffered economic losses as a proximate result of the alleged wrongdoing (the "Settlement Class")1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $4,500,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 24, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable George A. O'Toole, Jr. at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom 22, 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, Massachusetts 02210, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. The Notice, and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form"), can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.strategicclaims.net/Sonus/. You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Miller v. Sonus Networks, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, 1-866-274-4004.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than March 15, 2024. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than April 3, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than April 3, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

All capitalized words and terms not defined in this notice shall have the meanings stated in the Stipulation, which can be downloaded from www.strategicclaims.net/Sonus/.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Sonus, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Miller v. Sonus Networks, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

866-274-4004

www.strategicclaims.net/Sonus/

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Attn: Garth A. Spencer, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Attn: Jacob A. Goldberg

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Telephone: (215) 600-2817

info@rosenlegal.com

By Order of the Court

1 All capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated July 21, 2023 (the "Stipulation"), which is available at www.strategicclaims.net/Sonus/.

