Instacart Reimagines the Sell Sheet to Better Serve Retailers and Help Emerging Brands Grow

CPG brands Chomps, Liquid Death, and Poppi are among the first to leverage the new offering

Brand Explorer and sell sheets are now available in Instacart's self-service platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced new discovery tools that leverage Instacart's grocery insights to reimagine how brands showcase their products to retailers.

Instacart's new digital sell sheets enable emerging brands on the platform to easily showcase the best of their product catalog to Instacart's network of over 1,400 retail banners. With Brand Explorer, Instacart's retail partners can now easily search and discover these sell sheets, connecting with new products and up-and-coming brands directly in the Instacart Platform Portal. This enables retailers to make smarter decisions when looking for new products to stock their shelves, better serving their customers while helping emerging brands grow in-store distribution.

"We know that driving distribution in more stores is a significant challenge for emerging brands. They're working hard to break into a crowded industry, from attending trade shows to cold-calling retailers. Meanwhile, retail category teams are sifting through thousands of new products to find the right fit for their business and customers. The process is still fairly manual and time-consuming for everyone involved. Instacart is well positioned to connect innovative brands with retailers looking to expand their selection, empowering everyone with easy-to-access insights directly within Instacart's self-serve technology. Today's announcement furthers our investment in emerging brands' success, and our commitment to streamline grocery operations for retailers online and in-store," said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart.

Retail category managers are always on the hunt for brands that are taking on the latest category trends in order to keep their selection fresh and compelling for customers. Powered by Instacart's unique first-party data and insights, Brand Explorer now allows retailers to easily search, discover, and connect with hundreds of innovative emerging brands on the platform. Retailers can:

Browse sell sheets and brand profile pages to discover products on the cutting edge of consumer trends.

Filter their search for categories and brands that match trends, metrics, and assortment gaps.

Understand product attributes, pricing, and sales performance in one, easy-to-navigate tool.

Access brand contact information to establish direct relationships with brands through Instacart's platform.

Instacart's new sell sheets are designed primarily with emerging brands' particular challenges in mind, helping them showcase their success, and what sets them apart, in order to grow in-store distribution. Connecting with retail category managers to share insights that prove their products are a strong addition to store shelves is an essential part of the brand growth journey. Instacart's reimagined sell sheets allow brands to easily and automatically showcase their products - including platform sales data, product information, and key growth insights - directly in Ads Manager.

"At Chomps, we're committed to creating the healthiest protein snacks that don't compromise on taste. It's crucial for us to share that vision and our success metrics with retailers in order to keep growing our retail footprint and drive consumer discovery. We love that Instacart is creating a new opportunity for retail category managers to easily find brands like ours, see the sales our products are driving - like our new Taco Beef flavor - and connect with our team directly," said Matt Meloy, Vice President of Sales at Chomps.

"We have a unique approach to marketing at Liquid Death, where creativity and humor are the center of it all. We use tools from Instacart to tell that story to audiences, including people looking for healthier beverage options. As one of the fastest-growing water and iced tea brands in retail, we also need to connect with retailers to scale both at brick-and-mortar and digitally. Instacart's new take on sell sheets is a great opportunity for us to get our story and products in front of even more retailers," said Hamid Saify, Senior Vice President of Digital Retail at Liquid Death.

"We're excited to see Instacart connecting their network of retail partners with emerging brands like ours more directly. An important and challenging part of growing a CPG business is finding distribution in retail stores, which requires a lot of persistence, time, and manual work to showcase the best of the brand. Instacart's new sell sheets provide an opportunity to easily showcase Poppi's key sales data across our products, and become discoverable to more retailers in one simple tool," said Graham Goeppert, Vice President of Digital Commerce and Media at Poppi.

Today's announcement builds on Instacart's commitment to help emerging brands drive omnichannel growth. Earlier this year, Instacart announced a new integration enabling growing brands using Shopify to easily connect to Instacart Ads products and insights. Instacart has also previously worked to streamline Ads Manager's design so that advertisers, including emerging brands and their agencies, can simply choose an objective to get tailored, optimized recommendations for the ad formats, targeting, and bidding options to reach their business goals.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

