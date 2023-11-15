National Medical Fellowships Announces Inaugural 50 Recipients of the Future Clinicians Scholarship Program Made Possible by the United Health Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Medical Fellowships (NMF) announces the Future Clinicians Scholarship Program , an initiative designed to support and empower diverse health care leaders in the United States. NMF is one of eight partners in the United Health Foundation's 10-year, $100 million commitment to deepen and scale health workforce diversity efforts.

The scholarship program intends to create a more equitable future in health care by providing opportunities to a diverse and talented group of scholars who are committed to advancing health equity. The program offers a $5,000 scholarship, which is renewable for up to four years.

Scholars receiving this prestigious scholarship represent a range of backgrounds that are underrepresented in medicine. While the program has no specific diversity targets, key statistics for this year's cohort highlight the remarkable diversity and commitment of these scholars:

Race/Ethnicity: Awardees identify as Black (56%), Hispanic/Latine (18%), Cambodian/Vietnamese (6%), American Indian (2%), and multiracial/other (18%).



Geography: Scholars receiving this scholarship come from 22 states, the District of Columbia , and Puerto Rico .



Gender: The scholarship program boasts a 60% female and 40% male ratio, demonstrating a strong commitment to promoting gender diversity in health care fields.



Career Paths: While 70% of awarded scholars are pursuing medical degrees, the Future Clinicians Scholarship Program also supports those seeking advanced degrees in various health care disciplines. These include dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, physician assistant, and social work.

"The odds say I am not supposed to be in this field which is why this scholarship is so important to me. It tells me that I do belong and not only that, but I also have people who are here to support me through it," said scholarship recipient Tyria Health, a first-year medical student at Oregon Health & Science University. "I am an enrolled member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican tribe and member of the Menominee tribe in Wisconsin."

"If I could go back in time and speak to my younger self, the little boy growing up on the streets of Freetown, Sierra Leone, I would tell him to 'DREAM, dream BIGGER, help will come.' I promise to continue to earn this award with continued dedication to working, caring, and advocating for underserved populations," said scholarship recipient Hamid George Bangura.

"National Medical Fellowships is proud to support these exceptional scholar leaders who are already working to eliminate unnecessary and unjust health disparities. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact these scholars will have on countless lives," said NMF President and CEO Michellene Davis. "NMF extends its deepest appreciation to the United Health Foundation for its generous support in making the Future Clinicians Scholarship Program a reality. With its help, NMF is increasing diversity and representation within the industry, ensuring that the health care system is better equipped to address the needs of all communities in our society. We welcome others to partner with NMF in similar fashion to accelerate this needed transformation."

"We are committed to help expand the number of talented health professionals who are prepared to deliver high-quality, culturally responsive care to our diverse society," said Anne Yau, president of the United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group. "We are honored to support these scholars, and we thank National Medical Fellowships for its partnership and dedication to advancing health equity."

National Medical Fellowships remains dedicated to fostering diversity, inclusion, and equity in health care by empowering the next generation of diverse health care leaders. The Future Clinicians Scholarship Program represents an essential step forward in addressing the pressing need for diversity in health care and supporting students pursuing careers in medicine and allied health fields. The program's impact will be felt not only by the scholars themselves but also by the communities they will serve, making health care more accessible and responsive to the needs of all.

For more information about the Future Clinicians Scholarship Program and other initiatives by National Medical Fellowships, please visit https://nmfonline.org/scholarships/future-clinicians-scholarship-program/ .

About National Medical Fellowships

National Medical Fellowships (NMF) is a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of healthcare by supporting and increasing the number of underrepresented minority physicians and other healthcare professionals. NMF offers scholarships, awards, and mentoring programs to help students pursue careers in medicine and allied health fields. Through their initiatives, NMF aims to create a diverse and equitable healthcare workforce that better serves the needs of our diverse society.

About United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve the health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $700 million to programs and communities around the world. To learn more, visit www.UnitedHealthFoundation.org .

