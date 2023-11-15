GENESIS UNVEILS FIRST-EVER GV80 COUPE AND NEW GV80 SUV FOR NORTH AMERICAN MARKET

New 2025 GV80 Coupe and 2025 GV80 to enter North American market in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis unveiled the first-ever 2025 GV80 Coupe and the new 2025 GV80 SUV at an exclusive North American debut event in Los Angeles.

(Left to Right) GV80 and GV80 Coupe (PRNewswire)

Garnering worldwide attention since the reveal of the GV80 Coupe Concept in New York City this April, the GV80 Coupe effortlessly maximizes utility and sportiness with a distinctive design package, encompassing a dynamic exterior and a sporty, high-tech interior, complemented by a 3.5-liter gasoline turbo 48V electric supercharger (e-S/C) engine.

The newly redesigned GV80 brings its first model change in over three years, featuring a comprehensive interior redesign. The model promises an elevated in-car experience with new convenience features for enhanced comfort and safety.

"The addition of the sporty Coupe to the GV80 family brings a new expression of athleticism and invigorating performance to the Genesis lineup," said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America and president and global chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "Both the new SUV and Coupe models bring refined performance and bold design to the portfolio, each with their own distinct character for customers to choose."

GV80 Coupe: Practicality and Sportiness Meet to Define Athletic Elegance

The highly anticipated unveiling of the GV80 Coupe adds a new facet to the Genesis brand, emphasizing a fusion of practicality and sportiness.

The GV80 Coupe combines the practicality of an SUV, inheriting the design and performance of the base model, with the dynamism of a coupe. The introduction of the GV80 Coupe reaffirms Genesis' commitment to delivering cars with exceptional performance and emotional appeal.

The exterior creates a high-performance image, boasting an elegant yet daring silhouette, featuring the MLA-powered LED headlamps and double-layered Crest Grille like the redesigned GV80 SUV.

When viewed from the side, the arch-shaped Parabolic Line spanning the body and the low, sloping roofline strike a perfect harmony, completing the strong and dynamic exterior design. Adding to its sporty profile, the GV80 Coupe grabs attention with Coupe-exclusive 20- and 22-inch wheels with distinctive spokes.

At the rear, the GV80 Coupe features a unique design with LED surface-emitting rear combination lamps and a wide integrated auxiliary brake light on the tailgate. A centrally descending rear spoiler adds a sporty touch.

GV80 Coupe: Coupe-specific sporty design package

The interior of the GV80 Coupe captures a sporty sensibility with a design unique to a coupe.

The two-tone D-cut steering wheel reinforces its driving dynamics and maintains an elegant interior image. Available unique carbon garnish patterns and seats with coupe-exclusive patterns and stitching further contribute to the refined design.

To minimize the risk of slipping during operation and to maximize high-performance sensibility, metal accents were added on the brake and accelerator pedals.

GV80 SUV: Refined Exterior Design

The redesigned GV80 elevates the experience for drivers and passengers alike with new enhancements throughout the exterior.

The GV80's front includes a newly designed Two-Line Crest Grille and the signature Two-Line headlamps. The Crest Grille refines the model's elegance with smoother corner lines, and the sleek design of the Two-Line headlamps, made possible with MLA (Micro Lens Array) technologyi, emphasizing Genesis' commitment to state-of the-art technology and design excellence.

The GV80's robust and athletic SUV persona is accentuated with design elements such as larger air intakes and a wide skid plate design on the front bumper, while the Guilloché-patterned emblem adds an elegant finishing touch to the SUV.

Along the exterior, a new chrome trim extends seamlessly through the sides, exuding a powerful presence from the front to rear bumper.

Two reinvented wheel designs contribute to GV80's solid and refined character. The 20-inch design creates a multi-spoke look by intersecting two different spokes with distinct finishings, and the 22-inch option reinterprets the Two-Line design.

At the rear, the muffler tips hidden in the bumper elevate GV80's sophistication. Key elements of the Genesis design language add to the model's image with distinctive V-shape chrome trim inspired by the iconic Crest Grille. The lower part of the bumper imparts a sense of stability with its bold body-colored line.

GV80 SUV: Elegant Interior with High-Tech Sensibility in the Beauty of White Space

The interior of the new GV80 accentuates Genesis' design ethos of Beauty of White Space while incorporating new technologies to create a sophisticated ambiance.

A 27-inch-wide OLED display integrates the multimedia screen, exemplifying the harmony in the combination of a high-tech device with details with its horizontal layout.

Seamless design extends to the center fascia, with the touch-based HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) system thoughtfully offers drivers with ease of control. The redesigned crystal-like Shift-by-Wire (SBW) ensures a comfortable grip.

Quality materials and design enhancements add to GV80's overall elegance, with elements comprising of horn covers with the new Genesis emblem and available two-tone-colored steering wheels, an improved pedal design, and a center console featuring authentic materials.

Furthermore, Genesis has accommodated consumer needs with a redesigned wireless smartphone charging tray that enables more convenient charging and provides improved visibility of the phone while it's charging, an enlarged console cup holder, and a knob-type volume/tune adjustment button.

Power and Performance

The GV80 SUV will be equipped with two powertrain options: a gasoline 2.5L I-4 turbo engine, which delivers a robust 300 horsepower, and a gasoline 3.5L twin turbo engine, which produces a maximum output of 375 horsepower. The GV80 Coupe will offer two engine choices, including the gasoline 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo with 48V electric supercharger (e-S/C), featuring a robust 409 horsepower.

Further details regarding the upcoming 2025 GV80 SUV and GV80 Coupe's North American availability, specifications, and pricing will be announced in 2024.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Cutting-edge ultra-precision manufacturing technology to achieve high light output for the headlamp in a compact size.

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America