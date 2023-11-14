bnbfinder Announces Industry's First No-Fee Vacation Rental Gift Card for the Holidays

Give the special someone on your list the gift that gives more. More travel. More experiences. More memories. More fun.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, bnbfinder , the book direct marketplace, announces it has added professionally-managed vacation rentals to its bnbfinder Getaway Gift Card - the no-fee gift card program. bnbfinder never charges booking or service fees like other vacation rental websites, so travelers get to use the full amount of their gift card towards their travel.

"When you give the gift of travel to a friend or loved one, you want them to receive the full benefit of the money you've spent on that gift," said bnbfinder CEO, Eric Goldreyer. "Purchase a $250 gift card from another site and the recipient can expect to use only about $200 of that toward their trip, with the other $50 going to the platform's booking fees. With our gift cards, travelers get to use the whole amount, opening up a variety of different accommodations or even allowing a longer stay."

According to Get Your Guide 2023 , 92% of Americans would prefer to receive an experience over material gifts. This is consistent with bnbfinder's past Home Away from Home for the Holidays survey data that found a majority of gift recipients would rather get a gift card to use towards travel over a physical gift.

bnbfinder is also proud to kick off this holiday season with deals offering additional ways to save or win big, including its Early Black Friday & Cyber Monday. From Nov. 15 until Nov. 29 at midnight, customers who shop early can take advantage of bnbfinder's biggest gift card sale of the year with a 25% bonus gift card on select gift card purchases:

Buy a $100 Gift Card - Get a $25 gift card

Buy a $300 Gift Card - Get a $75 gift card

Buy a $500 Gift Card - Get a $125 gift card

To learn more about bnbfinder's no-fee Getaway Gift Cards and additional holiday deals, visit www.bnbfinder.com/gift-cards .

About bnbfinder

For over 25 years, bnbfinder has been connecting travelers with unique bed and breakfasts, inns and boutique hotel accommodations - without the fees. In 2023, we expanded our platform to include professionally managed vacation rentals so guests can book directly with trusted property managers and avoid the high service fees associated with other vacation rental travel sites. Our mission is to put hospitality back in travel by empowering professional property managers while making travel more affordable. To learn more, head over to bnbfinder.com.

