Activate, the New Way To Play, Expands Internationally

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Activate Games Inc. announced today that the company has signed an exclusive partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment to bring the world's first active gaming experience to the MENA region.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking global journey with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment", states Adam Schmidt, Founder, Activate. "This strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's remarkable reputation for operational excellence and their steadfast commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Activate's vision. Our one-of-a-kind interactive gaming experiences transcend traditional entertainment boundaries, offering a unique fusion of cutting-edge technology with adrenaline-pumping adventure. Moreover, with identical room setups across all our facilities, friends from across the globe can now compete, forging unforgettable connections and shared moments for years to come."

"Activate is a state-of-the-art active gaming facility and a fantastic new addition to our growing portfolio of leisure and entertainment experiences," said Rob McMenamin, Director of Leisure & Entertainment, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment. He added, "At Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, we're dedicated to diversifying our offering and improving the choice of entertainment available. As such, we're excited to be the exclusive provider of this innovative concept in the region, which we're confident will delight our guests, giving them even more options to create great moments together."

Adam and Megan Schmidt, owners of one of Canada's most successful escape room businesses, saw a need for an active gaming concept with replayable elements. What started as a vision, working nights in their backyard shed, redirecting their creative teams, and dedicating countless nights led to perfecting the world's first active gaming facility - Activate. Today, Activate operates over 20 locations across Canada, the U.S. and now the world. Activate MENA is set to open in early summer 2024.

About Activate

Activate is the world's first active-gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to 20 locations across Canada, the U.S. and now the world! To join the active gaming movement, visit playactivate.com .

