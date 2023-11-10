The Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2023 Concluded in Sanya

SANYA, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2023, The Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2023 opened in Sanya, Hainan Province. The symposium is co-hosted by Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, China Oceanic Development Foundation and National Institute for South China Sea Studies.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commissions for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi delivers a keynote video speech. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Administrator of State Oceanic Administration Wang Hong, Vice Governor of Hainan Province Xie Jing, Liu Zhenmin, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Chairman of the China Oceanic Development Foundation Lv Bin, Secretary-General of International Seabed Authority Michael Lodge, The UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean Peter Thomson, deliver the opening speeches. Secretary-General of the second United Nations Ocean Conference, and Stephen A. Orlins, President of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, deliver special remarks.

Wang Yi said China proposes the following: Staying committed to dialogue and consultation and safeguarding maritime peace and tranquility; upholding fairness and justice and improving the ocean governance system; Prioritizing ecological conservation to preserve clean and beautiful oceans; Pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation for maritime prosperity.

Sun Weidong said we stand for communication and negotiation, against demonstration or use of force; We stand for extensive consultation and joint contribution, against maritime hegemony; we stand for cooperation with mutual benefits against small courtyard high wall; We stand for integrity of human and ocean, against draining the pond to get all the fish.

Wang Hong said, for a long time, China has adhered to the concepts of mutual respect, consultation and governance, openness and sharing. China has fully participated in the formulation and implementation of ocean governance mechanisms and related rules within the United Nations framework, and has played a constructive role in the formulation of rules for deep-sea mining and marine biodiversity protection.

Michael Lodge said the Law of the Sea Convention has significantly contributed to international peace, legal order and security in the ocean, and the sustainable development of ocean space and its resources. All States Parties, irrespective of their national positions regarding sponsorship of activities in the area, have acted with the necessary caution to safeguard the achievements of the Convention and the unique role and mandate of the Authority.

Saia Moehau said The Pacific China Friendship Association supports the implementation of the "the Belt and Road" initiative to promote global ocean governance cooperation, and suggests that the Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance establish a partnership with the Pacific China Friendship Association to promote the blue economy through the Pacific Ocean space planning.

