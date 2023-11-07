EPICUREAN ELEGANCE MEETS RACING EXCITEMENT AT THE CULINARY KICKOFF™ GRAND PRIX

Speed, spice, and star power combine at the Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix on November 16 at Allegiant Stadium
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and high-octane excitement will kick off race weekend in style! The Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix is set to take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the iconic Allegiant Stadium. This exclusive event promises an exceptional experience, bringing together an elite group of culinary talents, premium brands, live entertainment, and a star-studded guest list.
With approximately 14-16 interactive culinary stations and perfectly paired wine and specialty cocktails, the Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix is a culinary adventure like no other.
Renowned chefs include:
- Chef Todd English: A culinary legend known for his innovative approach to Mediterranean-inspired cuisine
- Chef Belle English: A rising star in the culinary world, bringing creativity and passion to every dish
- Chef Aaron May: An award-winning chef and restaurateur known for his unique take on classic American fare
- Chef Thomas Bellec: A master of French cuisine, creating exquisite dishes that transport your palate to the heart of France
- Chef Rick Moonen: A seafood aficionado and sustainable dining advocate, delivering flavors from the ocean to your plate
- Chef Antwan Ellis: An experienced talent celebrated for his innovative culinary creations in hospitality
- Allegiant Stadium Culinary Team: The culinary maestros behind the scenes at the spectacular Allegiant Stadium
Additionally, joining us for this gastronomic spectacle are NFL Legends:
- Charles Woodson
- Warren Moon
- Emmitt Smith
- Will Blackmon
- Sage Steele
These football greats will be adding their star power to the Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix, making it an evening you won't want to miss.
For those with a refined palate, our selection of liquor partners is sure to delight. Savor the exceptional offerings from:
- Intercept Wines by Charles Woodson
- Woodson Whiskey
- John Anthony Family of Wines & Spirits
- Silver Oak
- Ferrari Trento
- Acqua Panna
- S. Pellegrino
- KHEE Soju
- Bricoleur Vineyards and many more!
Live entertainment and surprise guests will keep the excitement going throughout the evening.
The Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix is an exclusive event with limited invitations available.
Tickets to the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
ABOUT CULINARY KICKOFF™
Culinary Kickoff™ annually convenes the world's top chef, vintner, celebrity, and athletic stars for a highly anticipated kickoff event filled with food, wine, specialty cocktails, sports and live music ahead of a global marquee event. It is our passion to entertain and host our guests at the highest level while creating an intimate, fun, and delicious atmosphere…with a purpose! Learn more at www.culinarykickoff.com. For Sponsorship Inquiries, please email Chrissy@thedelislegroup.com Follow Culinary Kickoff™ on Facebook: Culinary Kickoff, Instagram: @culinarykickoff, and Twitter: @culinarykickoff
