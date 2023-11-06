Saluting the Nation's Heroes, bb.q Chicken Commemorates Veterans Day with 25% Discount for U.S. Military Veterans and Active Duty Servicemembers

For Veterans Day and an ode to the origins of Korean Fried Chicken, the franchise is donating a portion of sales on Veterans Day to nationally-acclaimed nonprofit Honor Flight Network

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean fried chicken's popularity has transcended borders to become a global phenomenon, but many American consumers are unaware that Korean fried chicken actually originated from American soldiers who fried chicken with their South Korean counterparts for Thanksgiving, due to the lack of available turkey during the Korean War. Coming full circle, bb.q Chicken , Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™, is now bringing its delicious fried chicken back to the U.S. and making itself well known by serving authentic Korean fried chicken in more than 26 states across the country.

In honor of Veterans Day and as an homage to the U.S. Military origins of Korean fried chicken, bb.q Chicken (pronounced bee-bee-que, short for "Best of the Best Quality") is offering 25% off to all U.S. military veterans and active duty service members (with valid ID) all day on Saturday, Nov. 11, in-store only, at participating locations.

During the Korean War, a troop of American soldiers serving wished to celebrate Thanksgiving with their South Korean counterparts. Desperate for a sense of familiarity and without a turkey in sight, they settled for fried chicken, a delicacy otherwise unheard of in Korea at the time. Since then, Koreans have made fried chicken the most popular food in the country, featuring an array of Eastern techniques and spices. Now, bb.q Chicken is returning the favor by introducing Korean fried chicken to consumers across the world.

bb.q Chicken will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales on Veterans Day to Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization entirely dedicated to celebrating America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at our nation's memorials. All Honor Flight trips are free of cost for honored veterans.

While initially focused on celebrating America's World War II veterans, Honor Flight Network has expanded its mission since 2005 to include those who served during the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and veterans of any service era who are critically ill. Transporting approximately 22,500 veterans annually, Honor Flight Network has flown over 300,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. since its inception.

"We're grateful to donate a portion of proceeds of our Veterans Day sales to Honor Flight Network, an organization that is deeply dedicated to giving American military veterans, including those who served in the Korean War, the opportunity to be honored for their service by visiting the memorials in Washington, D.C.," said Joseph Kim, bb.q Chicken U.S. CEO. "Here at bb.q, we believe food is the gateway to all cultures, and we're excited to partner with an organization that also pays tribute to our fried chicken origins and the unique and special relationship between the United States and South Korea."

"We at Honor Flight Network are certainly grateful for the support of bb.q Chicken through this special Veterans Day campaign," said Honor Flight Network Chief of Staff Marion Watkins. "This generosity is particularly meaningful as we celebrate the service of our nation's Korean War Veterans – reminding us all of the shared spirit of goodwill between the United States and South Korea. Many thanks to bb.q Chicken for helping Honor Flight Network further its important mission of gratitude."

Known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, bb.q Chicken boasts lighter, crispier and more flavorful options than the regular American-style fried chicken, due to its distinct and uniquely Korean frying method. bb.q Chicken's extensive menu also includes more than 13 different flavor options delivered directly from Seoul for both boneless and bone-in options, along with other K-food offerings, such as Tteokbokki and Kimchi fried rice.

For more information and store locations, please visit bbqchicken.com.

About bb.q Chicken

Established in 1995 as part of parent company Genesis BBQ, bb.q Chicken's mission is to always provide the most delicious premium chicken in the world, based on the belief that food is the gateway to all culture. bb.q (pronounced bee-bee-que) stands for Best of the Best Quality and serves as a promise to always make Korea's Finest Fried Chicken™ and other K-Food offerings at each location.

The brand was recently recognized by Restaurant Business Magazine as one of the fastest growing chains in the U.S. and included in The Takeout's "11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023." For more information on locations and franchise opportunities, please visit bbqchicken.com .

About Honor Flight Network

The Honor Flight Network was formed in 2005 with a mission of honoring our nation's veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is currently comprised of over 125 hubs throughout the country dedicated to carrying out the Honor Flight mission. In addition to World War II veterans, the organization honors those who served in the Korean War, Vietnam War, intermediary operations, and in special cases of terminal illness or injury, veterans from more recent service eras. Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has brought more than 300,000 veterans to Washington D.C. For more information, please visit honorflight.org .

